Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Property in the Boyne Valley boasts 247.4ha of prime cattle land
Property in the Boyne Valley boasts 247.4ha of prime cattle land
News

Hundreds of hectares to explore

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
8th Apr 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH over 270ha of land, this Boyne Valley property provides plenty of opportunity for potential buyers.

Monto Cattle & Country real estate agent Louisa Bambling said the property still had an old bush camp set up, featuring a bar and stage. She said the property had been run as a successful cattle property for many years but had no house.

“It’s for people wanting to have a bit of a weekender to go camping and also be able to supplement their income with cattle,” she said.

And with so much land, which runs from undulating hollows to steeper hill country, there’s plenty to explore while hiking or motorbiking.

The property, on the market for $600,000, also has a dam, bore system and seasonal creek.

boyne valley bush camp cattle farms gladstone property market
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 12 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 12 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, April 8.

        GLADSTONE CARES: 160+ enlist in Care Army

        premium_icon GLADSTONE CARES: 160+ enlist in Care Army

        Community Residents have rallied behind local seniors during their time of need in the...

        Craft brewers are clocking up overtime

        premium_icon Craft brewers are clocking up overtime

        News Rapid red tape busting has kept the industry alive.

        The new items flying off Gladstone shelves

        premium_icon The new items flying off Gladstone shelves

        News Independent grocery stores are seeing new faces and familiar ones purchasing items...