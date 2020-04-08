Hundreds of hectares to explore

WITH over 270ha of land, this Boyne Valley property provides plenty of opportunity for potential buyers.

Monto Cattle & Country real estate agent Louisa Bambling said the property still had an old bush camp set up, featuring a bar and stage. She said the property had been run as a successful cattle property for many years but had no house.

“It’s for people wanting to have a bit of a weekender to go camping and also be able to supplement their income with cattle,” she said.

And with so much land, which runs from undulating hollows to steeper hill country, there’s plenty to explore while hiking or motorbiking.

The property, on the market for $600,000, also has a dam, bore system and seasonal creek.