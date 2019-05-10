Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Hundreds of Coast residents hit with gastro, food poisoning

Matty Holdsworth
by
10th May 2019 1:00 PM | Updated: 2:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GASTRO and food poisoning have plagued Sunshine Coast residents this year with hundreds struck down by the dreaded illness.

Almost 300 patients with gastro have presented to Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service facilities since January, already 50 above the yearly average.

REHYDRATE THE RIGHT WAY: When recovering from gastro, it's good to avoid caffeine and alcohol for several days.
REHYDRATE THE RIGHT WAY: When recovering from gastro, it's good to avoid caffeine and alcohol for several days. Samantha Elley

Salmonella rates have led to 161 people checking in, on track to surpass the 206 five-year average.

Despite the rise, Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service public health physician Dr Andrew Langley says it's not unusual.

"Gastrointestinal illness can be caused by a range of bacteria, viruses, parasites and also other substances," Dr Langley said.

"Some of the micro-organisms, including salmonella and gastro, are most commonly transmitted by food, particularly food that has been improperly stored, handled or cooked.

"Some are most commonly transmitted through consumption of contaminated water.

"Others, such as norovirus, are often passed directly from an infected person to another person."

To prevent gastrointestinal illness from food:

  • Wash your hands before handling or eating food
  • Keep the kitchen clean
  • Handle and store raw foods separately from cooked and ready‐to‐eat foods
  • Cook high‐risk foods (poultry including eggs, mince, burger patties, sausages, rolled roasts,
  • stuffed meats and seafood) thoroughly
  • Keep hot food hot (60C or above until served)
  • Keep cold food cold (in the refrigerator or freezer).
  • People with diarrhoea or vomiting should stay home from work, school and other activities, not prepare food, and drink plenty of fluids.

Although most people recover well from gastrointestinal illness in a few days, medical advice should be sought if:

  • Symptoms are very severe or persist
  • There is blood in the diarrhoea
  • The ill person is an infant, an older person or has other conditions (as the loss of fluids can have more severe impacts in these groups).

Salmonellosis (common bacterial disease that affects the intestinal tract) rates:

2014: 185

2015: 241

2016: 199

2017: 227

2018: 179

2019: 161

Campylobacteriosis (infection by a bacterium) rates:

2014: 190

2015: 276

2016: 249

2017: 256

2018: 268

2019: 296

editors picks food poisoning gastro health queensland health sunshine coast sunshine coast hospital and health service
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Major $27m announcement as Brisbane Roar confirmed

    premium_icon Major $27m announcement as Brisbane Roar confirmed

    Breaking One of Gladstone's well-known sporting venues is in for a major overhaul, but not before the Roar arrive.

    • 10th May 2019 5:00 PM
    LOTTO: Why Gladstone is considered a lucky city

    premium_icon LOTTO: Why Gladstone is considered a lucky city

    News 'If this trend continues it could be a golden year'

    UPDATE: Two separate car accidents in Gladstone

    premium_icon UPDATE: Two separate car accidents in Gladstone

    News The incidents happened an hour after each other.

    FISHING WITH DAZ: High winds for the weekend

    premium_icon FISHING WITH DAZ: High winds for the weekend

    Fishing Weather holds out for the HookUp but forecast not as promising