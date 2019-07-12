Hundreds march to spread the word of Voice, Treaty, Truth.

The 2019 NAIDOC week march and celebration made its way up Goondoon Street on 12 July 2019.

The 2019 NAIDOC week march and celebration made its way up Goondoon Street on 12 July 2019.

THEY marched in their hundreds yesterday to celebrate the coming together of an ancient culture and a modern, diverse community at this year's NAIDOC March.

People of all ages and various cultural backgrounds gathered together symbolically as one voice, to talk about a treaty and tell the truth of the First Nation's people.

Starting at Central Park, more than 200 participants , some in traditional dress, carried banners or flags, and they made their way up Goondoon Street to the Gladstone Regional Council chambers to hear a welcome address by Acting Mayor Chris Trevor.

Cr Trevor spoke about how NAIDOC week first started with humble beginnings and had grown to celebrate the history, culture and achievements of Australia's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

"Your presence in today's march proves support for NAIDOC Week is strong in the Gladstone region," Cr Trevor said.

"Today let us celebrate your people's culture, history and the strength and resilience shown by generations of indigenous Australians to ensure that you are here today to mark this occasion."

There were speeches and indigenous ceremonial dancing for the crowd before the march proceeded down to the Gladstone Yacht Club to finish the march.

There were speeches and indigenous ceremonial dancing for the crowd before the march proceeded down to the Gladstone Yacht Club to finish the march.

Gooreng Gooreng Speaking Nations elder Tony Blackman said it was important to get a message out during the march about First People's history and culture.

"We need a treaty and the truth told about Jimmy (Captain James) Cook (when he) sailed up the East Coast of Australia," Mr Blackman said.

The 2019 Gladstone NAIDOC week march made its way down Goondoon Street on 12 July 2019.

"He (Cook) told a lie that there were no people here but there were people here and always will be. This is a great way at getting the word out and to see a lot of white people marching here with us, we love it."

Mr Blackman also emphasised that NAIDOC Week was a great opportunity for everyone.

The NAIDOC Week celebrations run from July 7-14. The theme was Voice, Treaty, Truth - Let's work together for a shared future.

The NAIDOC Week celebrations run from July 7-14. The theme was Voice, Treaty, Truth - Let's work together for a shared future.

They are the three key elements to the reforms set out in the Uluru Statement from the Heart and represent the unified position of First Nation's Australians. The significant diverse culture of the Gladstone region took to the streets and displayed this message. Afterwards, participants were invited to attend the Gladstone LNG Industry Picnic Day at Barney Point Park.