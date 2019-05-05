Menu
Hundreds march against crime following Dr’s death

by Patrick Billings
5th May 2019 2:52 PM
More than 500 people, predominantly Chinese Australians, have joined a march against crime in Sunnybank.

Protesters are crying "stop crime" and "enough is enough" following the alleged murder of Doctor Luping Zeng in a bungled burglary last month.

The march is headed from Sunnybank Plaza to Sunpac under police escort.

One protester said she feared for her young children.

"They are asking who has been killed?" Carole said.

"We think it will affect the children"

More than 500 people, predominantly Chinese Australians, have joined a march against crime in Sunnybank. Picture: Patrick Billings
More than 500 people, predominantly Chinese Australians, have joined a march against crime in Sunnybank. Picture: Patrick Billings


Two men were charged on April 19 with murder over the shooting death of Dr Zeng.

Both were also charged with attempted robbery, car theft, home invasion and possession of shortened firearms.

A third co-accused, aged 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has also been charged with murder.

Dr Luping Zeng, aged 56, died after he was shot at his home on Brisbane’s southside.
Dr Luping Zeng, aged 56, died after he was shot at his home on Brisbane’s southside.


Dr Zeng was a much loved local doctor.

He was shot in the chest in the garage of his home at MacGregor, on Brisbane's southside, about 11.40pm on Monday night.

Police said it was "likely a crime of opportunity that has escalated" and didn't believe the man knew the doctor.

