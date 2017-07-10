22°
Hundreds of Gladstone jobs available on Adani jobs portal

Jacob Miley
| 10th Jul 2017 1:43 PM
Adani Australia regional content manager Ben Hughes was in Mackay on Thursday for the Regional Growth Seminar.
ABOUT 7000 job applications have been received since Adani's online jobs portal went live and Central Queensland businesses are being urged to use the platform for their own advantage.

The portal, launched last month, gave job seekers who were interested in work the opportunity to register to receive emails notifying them of job vacancies.

On Wednesday a jobs platform went live that enables Gladstone region businesses to advertise for positions in any industry.

There are currently 409 advertised positions available within 100km of Gladstone Central.

There were only 26 Adani positions currently on the portal, but its purpose was to enable local businesses to find staff as industry activity ramps up, or due to other workers being lost to the mines, a spokesperson for Adani, Ron Watson, said.

"The idea was to put together an electronic noticeboard to advertise and for people to look for work," he said.

 

Adani Australia regional content manager Ben Hughes was in Mackay on Thursday for the Regional Growth Seminar.
Speaking at the Regional Growth Seminar at Harrup Park yesterday, Adani Australia regional content manager Ben Hughes discussed the company's regional content strategy and Adani's commitment to supporting jobs in the region.

"We're also advertising every single job to the community with the intent, that ideally, we don't just find employment for the primary wage owner," he said.

"But (rather) employment opportunities across a sphere of industries that are advertised to families, friends, and associates to demonstrate just how many jobs are in this region."

Mr Hughes also said "rather than reinvent the wheel" Adani wanted to partner with local businesses with the Carmichael coal mine project, as contractors and subcontractors would make up most of the workforce.

He said the challenge he had been set as regional content manager was to create a "framework that everyone can participate in, as opposed to just delivering it all ourselves".

"We're unashamedly passionate about saying there's never been a better time to move back to the regions," he said.

"This is a massive project that we are undertaking, it's going to create a huge amount of investment and a huge amount of jobs.

"What we have to do to ensure we get the maximum return to both ourselves and also for the communities we are operating in is we just don't have to think about ourselves."

Last month, the Adani Carmichael mine project was given the green light by the Indian mining giant and construction is set to begin later this year.

You can have a look at all of the jobs available here.

For more detailed position descriptions: email recruitment.australia@adani.in

Please include your latest resume, a cover letter and details (including reference number) of the position you are applying for.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  adani carmichael mine employment jobs

