People being evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta at 10am on Monday August 10
People being evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta at 10am on Monday August 10
News

Hundreds evacuated from Coast shopping centre

by Emily Toxward
11th Aug 2020 7:29 AM
HUNDREDS of workers, holiday-makers and shoppers were evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta just after 10am this morning.

According to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services media, one fire engine attended the Marine Parade shopping centre and commercial precinct around 10.15am Monday.

 

A spokesperson said the crew stayed on the scene for 10 minutes but found nothing suspicious and said there was no apparent cause for the alarm.

Centre management confirmed the incident, which saw hundreds of people assembly at the Coolangatta Surf Club, was a false alarm.

 

"Because the second alarm went off we had to evacuate the entire building," the spokeswoman said, "but it was definitely just a false alarm".

The entire block was evacuated, including residents and guests at holiday apartments either side of the shopping precinct.

