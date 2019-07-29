Hundreds band together for Gladstone's Relay for Life

RESILIENCE: Faces of the Gladstone Relay for Life 2019 Helen Mann and Neil Golding with patron Liz Cunningham.

HUNDREDS of people gathered over the weekend to participate in the Gladstone Relay for Life 2019 to raise vital funds for Cancer Council's research, prevention, information and support services.

More than 440 people and 46 teams registered to take part in the relay, with the majority of groups continuing the relay throughout the night.

Yesterday, the Gladstone Relay for Life had raised almost $80,000 - beating their goal by about $12,000.

Chair of the Gladstone Relay for Life committee Maddie Condren said she was pleased with the turnout and the event went "amazingly well”.

"It was a very enthusiastic bunch of participants, they all had a great time,” she said.

"They're so inspirational - all of them.”

She said it was an "excellent, excellent relay”.

Mrs Condren said the teams were still yet to bank their donations from over the weekend and they are hoping the final amount will be closer to $85,000.

She said funds raised for Cancer Council Queensland will help support cancer patients and their families with their fight against cancer.

"We try to encourage teams to have a minimum of 10 to 15 people and they take turns walking and they pass a batton to each other,” she said.

"The 18 hours goes overnight because cancer never sleeps.”

Mrs Condren said over the final days leading up to the relay, they managed to raise about $10,000 to help them meet their initial goal of $65,450.

Cancer Council Queensland senior coordinator Jo-anne Boyce said the Relay for Life is "so extremely important”.

"As many people know, we have these amazing services for people that are going through a cancer journey,” she said. "It's so important to have these type of events so we can raise funds to be able to support these people”.