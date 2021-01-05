Menu
Hundreds of Central Queenslanders have had COVID-19 tests since December 31. Picture / Monique Harmer
Health

Hundreds across CQ line up for COVID tests

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
5th Jan 2021 4:00 PM
New data shows hundreds of residents across Central Queensland have lined up to be tested for COVID-19

Between December 31 and January 2 there were 316 COVID tests conducted across Central Queensland as confirmed by Central Queensland Hospital and Health Services.

This comes as people who are in Queensland and have been in Victoria on, or since Monday 21 December 2020, have been advised to immediately get tested and quarantine until receiving a negative result.

In Queensland two new cases were confirmed on Tuesday from overseas returns and COVID-19 fragments were found in wastewater in the Southern Downs and Cairns regions.

There were five new cases in the state on Monday with a total of 17 active cases.

In total there have been 44688 COVID tests conducted in Central Queensland.

Testing centres in Gladstone and Rockhampton which had their hours extended are expected to return to normal hours on Wednesday.

