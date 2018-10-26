Humour Column: 'Tis the season of mango madness!

FOLKS, as part of my job this week I learned more than one human should have to know about mangoes.

In fact, I learned enough to make me a very boring person to sit next to at a barbecue; alright, much more boring than usual.

Still, if you've read this far I might as well keep going because you're either a) a lover of mangoes, or b) already extremely bored.

It's probably OK to admit this now but as a boy I wasn't a big fan of eating mangoes.

Back then, there was so much low-hanging fruit around Gladstone waiting to be picked that even the greediest cheapskate could fill several washing baskets to overflowing and there'd still be plenty of mangoes left for everyone else.

But they were fairly tart tasting and you'd spend the rest of the day trying to dislodge the stringy bits from between your teeth.

Having said that, like a lot of Gladstone kids, I was a huge fan of mango chutney.

I loved slathering it onto hot, buttered bread with a large slice of cheese and a slab of corned meat.

Actually, I'm getting peckish just thinking about it.

Anyway, my mates and I got a lot more enjoyment out of mangoes by pegging them at each other.

If you've never been beaned by a rotten mango you haven't lived or, come to think of it, nearly been killed by a hail of well-aimed stone fruit.

Plus we had an almost endless supply of mango ammunition, in varying states of decay, all over town.

Nearly every backyard had a mango tree in it, usually with a half-built cubby house in its lower branches and some of dad's rusty tools wedged into various forks for safekeeping.

Each suburb had a stand of large mango trees, like the ones in New Auckland's Cumway Gardens or, until recently, on the old vacant block off Glenlyon and Yarroon streets.

Sadly, many of those huge, ancient trees have been wood-chipped in the name of progress.

I might not have eaten their fruit but I still miss them.

Anyway, that's another topic I'll save for the next barbecue.