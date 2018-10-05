Humour Column: Singing the praises of our old country halls

Folks, there are many things you don't miss until they're gone, like good health, quiet neighbours, a full head of hair, Grandma's stew and knees that don't creak.

Add to that growing list are our old time country halls.

Made of timber, corrugated iron or anything else that could be knocked off from around the neighbourhood, most of them were built by locals, often in their spare time, using their own tools and wits.

Like a lot of Australia's historic infrastructure, I'd say alcohol was one of the lubricants used in the erection of our old halls.

The few that remain are still standing which says a lot about the talented drunks who built our country.

One of the halls that didn't survive into the modern age was the old Trocadero Hall in Yarroon St.

I remember going there to union rallies with my father and on Friday nights The George Ambrose Trio would play up a storm as the crowd of dancers tripped the light fantastic across the well worn timber floor.

The whole place would shake during the Gypsy Tap, dislodging clouds of pigeon poo and asbestos dust from the rafters.

Sadly the Troc was torn down before it was burnt down back in the 80's or 90's.

It was one of many relics we couldn't wait to demolish in the name of progress.

But around our region some old halls still survive, in places like Raglan, Nagoorin, Bororen and beyond.

They're focal points, used as gathering place for parties, functions, fundraisers, CWA meetings, political rallies and dances.

This year I've been popping down to Bororen to watch various shows and the acoustics inside that hall are amazing.

Also, for five bucks, you can stuff your face full of great country cooking that would leave a Sumo wrestler satisfied.

Also, here's a little known fact, Slim Dusty was inspired to write the song 'Old Time Country Halls' during a visit to Gladstone.

It would be a shame to lose them, so use them while we've got them.

Like Slim and Grandma's stew, you'll miss them when they're gone.