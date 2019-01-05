Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NOT SO BAD: Don't let warnings overshadow your fun at the beach.
NOT SO BAD: Don't let warnings overshadow your fun at the beach. Greg Bray
News

Humour Column: Play the odds to stay safe at beach

Gregory Bray
by
5th Jan 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Folks, the first time the Von Bray's visited Tannum Sands in the summer of 1976 it was nearly our last visit.

We'd piled out of the car and hit the sand keen for a swim just in time to see a large and slightly annoyed tiger shark being dragged up the beach.

"Did you catch that way, way out on the reef?" my father asked.

"No mate, just off the rocks over there," came the cheerful reply.

We were bundled back into the car and driven home.

But, like all Australians, eventually you accept the fact that like the Kardashians, sharks are here to stay, you simply have to learn to ignore them.

Firm believers in the rule of safety in numbers, we reduced the odds of being mauled by a large finned mincer by paddling about in the middle of the bathing crowds.

Long Suffering Wife prefers to prevent possible attack by avoiding the water altogether. On the rare occasions she does take a dip she rarely strays far from the shore, and maintains a position that puts me between her and any nasty roving opportunists with stings, barbs or teeth.

Basically, while I'm fighting for my life, this will give her plenty of time to exit the water and stroll back to her beach towel where she can watch the rest of the show.

But last weekend it was hot enough for her to be driven into the sea for some cooling relief and we were joined by a couple of English tourists who were enjoying the unique experience of having a swim at this time of year; as opposed to defrosting their fingers and toes at home.

"When we saw the sign near the club house, we nearly didn't walk onto the beach but we saw all the people swimming and decided to give it a try," the woman said.

"Aren't there any sharks, stingers or crocodiles here?"

How do you answer that in a way that is honest, but won't cause them to run screaming from the water?

"No, not really, possibly, um, probably," I muttered.

"The thing is not to think about it too much and avoid swimming too far out on your own."

At this point they swam to a position that put me between them and the open water.

They clearly enjoyed their first swim at an Australian beach, it probably won't be their last.

More Stories

greg bray humour column tannum sands beach
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    WATCH: Car carrying 4 kids clocked doing 171km/h near Gympie

    premium_icon WATCH: Car carrying 4 kids clocked doing 171km/h near Gympie

    News A man has been clocked doing 171km/h on the Bruce Highway at Bauple

    Flagging the start of an epic journey for two teens

    premium_icon Flagging the start of an epic journey for two teens

    News Federal member Ken O'Dowd presents flags to Rotary exchange students

    HISTORY: Birth and demise of Ticor's Gladstone cyanide plant

    premium_icon HISTORY: Birth and demise of Ticor's Gladstone cyanide plant

    News 37 pages of cabinet documents from 1988 tell it all.

    1988 cabinet papers reveal decisions that shaped Gladstone

    premium_icon 1988 cabinet papers reveal decisions that shaped Gladstone

    News Papers show past projects and parallels with today.

    Local Partners