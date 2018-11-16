Humour Column: good luck school leavers

SNAPPY DRESSER: The safari suit will not be making a comeback anytime soon.

SNAPPY DRESSER: The safari suit will not be making a comeback anytime soon. Nicholas Falconer

Folks, my prom was so long ago I wore a brown, nylon safari suit.

For those of you wondering, the answer is, yes, I'm still a snappy dresser.

Although, back in the dim distant days of 1983, going to the prom wasn't the all singing, technicolour extravaganza it is these days.

Seriously, my wedding took less time to plan and prepare for than my daughter's prom nights.

But this week, The Observer's photographer has been processing nearly half a thousand photos each morning of the young men and women arriving at various proms and it's hard not to be impressed by their bright, fresh faced smiles and how amazing they all look.

Although, to be perfectly honest, I've been focussing more on the great looking cars they arrived in.

Note: if any of those drivers want their cars to appear in a Me and My Ride feature, call me. Now!

Anyway, at the end of this week, Gladstone's senior students will waltz out of their school gates for the last time and enter the next phase of their lives.

Kids, I'm not going to sugar coat it, real life is nothing like school.

Which, now that I think about it, is sort of good news too. Especially if your grades were a little bit ordinary, like mine were.

So, today I'll share with you the number one lesson I learned from over 30 years of grind and toil in a variety of jobs:

No matter what you do, turn up and be keen.

It doesn't matter if it's your first job, a temporary job or attending Clown College, give it your best shot.

The person who turns up and is keen, is always going to perform better than the procrastinating superstar sitting at home watching tele.

For those of you who miss out on a place in uni, or employment, my advice is: Don't Panic!

Find a community group and volunteer for them. Keep turning up and do your best to build a reputation for keenness and reliability and, with a bit of luck, someone will find you.

Although, in school, work and life there are no guarantees, except for one; I'm fairly sure brown, nylon safari suits won't become fashionable again any time soon.