'Humbling': Local foster carer recognised with high accolade

A GLADSTONE local has been recognised for years of dedication to her work and the community.

On February 14 Gladstone RE/MAX Gold employee Cyndi Ward received RE/MAX Australia's Everyday Hero award.

Only one other person has received the honour since RE/MAX started in Australia more than two decades ago.

Ms Ward said it was a "humbling” moment.

"I was totally shocked,” Ms Ward said.

"I'm not a hero.

"I'm just trying to make a difference.

"It's really good giving back. If people have a passion or some tragedy in their life perhaps they can turn that around into a positive and help other people which is what I find extremely rewarding.”

Outside of a successful career in property management she is a mother to three sons, one of whom has special needs and requires constant care.

In 2016 her and her husband decided to become foster parents and have since cared for more than 20 foster children.

"We currently have 5, we had 7 over Christmas,” Ms Ward said.

"It can be very challenging and heartbreaking but ultimately it is the best experience that we as a family have had. Not just for us but for our children also. "It has been grounding and really puts things into perspective.”

Ms Ward encouraged others to recognise the importance of foster caring and consider doing it themselves.

Last year she became involved with suicide prevention organisation Ride For Life Gladstone as treasurer.

She said the cause was dear to her.

"I've lost a brother and my step-father to suicide,” Ms Ward said.

"(It's) very close to my heart and it's important to me to be able to educate others on this.

"Gladstone has one of the highest suicide rates in the country, so educating people is incredibly important.”

RE/MAX Australia managing director Michael Daveron said the Everyday Hero award was given to exceptional people with "no boundaries”.

"How Cyndi leads her life, what she has done and continues to do makes her very worthy of the Everyday Hero mantle,” Mr Daveron said.