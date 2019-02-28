Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RECOGNITION: Cyndi Ward was presented the honour by RE/MAX Australia managing director Michael Daveron.
RECOGNITION: Cyndi Ward was presented the honour by RE/MAX Australia managing director Michael Daveron. Barry Alsop
News

'Humbling': Local foster carer recognised with high accolade

Noor Gillani
by
28th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE local has been recognised for years of dedication to her work and the community.

On February 14 Gladstone RE/MAX Gold employee Cyndi Ward received RE/MAX Australia's Everyday Hero award.

Only one other person has received the honour since RE/MAX started in Australia more than two decades ago.

Ms Ward said it was a "humbling” moment.

"I was totally shocked,” Ms Ward said.

"I'm not a hero.

"I'm just trying to make a difference.

"It's really good giving back. If people have a passion or some tragedy in their life perhaps they can turn that around into a positive and help other people which is what I find extremely rewarding.”

Outside of a successful career in property management she is a mother to three sons, one of whom has special needs and requires constant care.

In 2016 her and her husband decided to become foster parents and have since cared for more than 20 foster children.

"We currently have 5, we had 7 over Christmas,” Ms Ward said.

"It can be very challenging and heartbreaking but ultimately it is the best experience that we as a family have had. Not just for us but for our children also. "It has been grounding and really puts things into perspective.”

Ms Ward encouraged others to recognise the importance of foster caring and consider doing it themselves.

Last year she became involved with suicide prevention organisation Ride For Life Gladstone as treasurer.

She said the cause was dear to her.

"I've lost a brother and my step-father to suicide,” Ms Ward said.

"(It's) very close to my heart and it's important to me to be able to educate others on this.

"Gladstone has one of the highest suicide rates in the country, so educating people is incredibly important.”

RE/MAX Australia managing director Michael Daveron said the Everyday Hero award was given to exceptional people with "no boundaries”.

"How Cyndi leads her life, what she has done and continues to do makes her very worthy of the Everyday Hero mantle,” Mr Daveron said.

achievement community hero everyday hero award foster carers giving back high achievers ride 4 life gladstone suicide prevention and awareness
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    90yo's car stolen, written off after trying to help men

    premium_icon 90yo's car stolen, written off after trying to help men

    News After trying to help men who arrived at his doorstep a 90-year-old Boyne Island resident became one of several victims in an alleged crime spree.

    • 28th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    Iconic festival boosted ahead of Cook 250th

    premium_icon Iconic festival boosted ahead of Cook 250th

    News The funding marked a significant boost from previous years.

    • 28th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    'Zero to hero': Gladstone Bowls Club hits patronage jackpot

    premium_icon 'Zero to hero': Gladstone Bowls Club hits patronage jackpot

    News 'We've virtually gone from zero to hero in one week'.

    • 28th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    19 groups registered with Clean Up Australia ahead of event

    premium_icon 19 groups registered with Clean Up Australia ahead of event

    News Last year Queensland had an excess of one specific type of rubbish.