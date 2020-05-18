‘Humbled’ Trad to nominate to recontest South Brisbane

JACKIE Trad will nominate to recontest her seat of South Brisbane at this year's State election.

In an announcement on Facebook this morning, the former deputy premier said the community of South Brisbane deserved a representative that stood up for them and with them.

Quoting former Labour UK Prime Minister Harold Wilson, Ms Trad said a week was a long time in politics.

Jackie Trad will recontest her seat of South Brisbane despite resigning as deputy premier in the wake of a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation into the appointment of the Inner City South Secondary College principal. Picture: 7 News

"Over the course of last week, I have been humbled by the support, appreciation and love expressed by so many - from local mums to former prime ministers, from heads of industry to Indigenous elders, from comrades and colleagues to the constant stars in my life - my family, my tribe," she posted to her official Facebook account.

"I am grateful for all the effort people have made to reach out and I am genuinely trying to get back to each and every one of you, it will just take some time (in between purchasing material for school art projects)!

"There will be much (misplaced) media interest in whether I nominate to recontest South Brisbane today. I am on the record on this matter.

"I will be nominating for South Brisbane for the Labor Party."

When she stood aside from her ministerial duties on May 9, after learning the state's corruption watchdog was investigating claims she interfered in the recruitment process of a school principal, Ms Trad said it was her intention to run.

The MP listed several issues she'd championed for the state and her electorate, including transitioning to renewable energy, making sure Queensland's health system and health workers were properly resourced, and pursuing a meaningful Treaty with Queensland's First Nations peoples.

"I have championed these issues for Queenslanders and for the South Brisbane community and, at this election, I'll be asking the South Brisbane community for their support to continue the job," she wrote on Facebook.

Originally published as 'Humbled' Trad to nominate to recontest South Brisbane