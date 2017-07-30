'Humbled': Gladstone councillor receives police medal

GREAT WORK: Glenn Churchill (centre) was presented with a medal from the Queensland Police Service.

GLENN Churchill is a Gladstone Region councillor - but in a previous life he was a police officer.

That side of his life was thrust into the spotlight last week when he was presented with a National Police Service Medal for more than 15 years of meritorious service.

"I was a bit humbled and honoured and proud to receive this award,” he said.

Cr Churchill said he was pleased to be able to receive the award in person, rather than posthumously as was the case with some of his colleagues.

"It was interesting to hear my service record and reflect on the times of the good, bad, (and) ugly,” he said.

Besides his work as a police officer, Cr Churchill has been and continues to be involved in the PCYC.

He is a diamond life member of the PCYC and Gladstone PCYC chairman.

Cr Churchill began his police career as a probationary officer at the police academy in 1982.

He worked in Brisbane and nearby areas when he first became an officer on February 4, 1983.

Cr Churchill moved to Biloela in 1992 for relief work, which is where he ended up finishing his police career.

His last day as an officer was April 20, 2008, finishing his service as a sergeant.