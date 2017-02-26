31°
News

EXCLUSIVE: Young local boy tells of wrestling snake under mate's ute

Emily Pidgeon
| 26th Feb 2017 7:00 PM Updated: 8:46 PM
SNAKE BOY: Oli Wardrope of Agnes Water has been seen by more than four million people after a video of him wrangling a snake from under his dad's car went viral.
SNAKE BOY: Oli Wardrope of Agnes Water has been seen by more than four million people after a video of him wrangling a snake from under his dad's car went viral. Paul Braven

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AGNES Water teenager Oli Wardrope isn't sure what all the fuss is about.

"I pulled a massive carpet python out of a car this morning," he told his friends, matter of factly, when he got to school last week.

>>WATCH: Child wrestles monster snake with bare hands

Those words and the 14-year-old boy's slippery python rescue video has now gone viral.

Although wrangling pythons is not on the top of most people's bucket lists, especially not before they have had their Weet-Bix, it didn't phase Oli, who said all he wanted was for the snake to be safe.

Agnes Water teen, 14 wrangles python
Agnes Water teen, 14 wrangles python

He had just woken up and was getting ready for school when he heard the call for help. The young snake lover had no hesitation in diving underneath the car to rescue the carpet python tucked underneath a friend's ute.

"I just didn't want (the snake) to get hurt; if it didn't come out the car before the car started, it would have got burnt," Oli told The Observer.

"I just wanted it out so no harm came to it and I still made it (to school) in time."

Teen, 14 grabs 2m python by the head
Teen, 14 grabs 2m python by the head

The delicate procedure took about 10 to 15 minutes and Oli said the chance of the situation turning ugly did not cross his mind.

"It was pretty deep under the car," he said.

"I just thought it had to come out, it couldn't stay there. (The ute) was a bad place for it."

DAD helps to handle snake after son, 14 pulls it from underneath the family car.
DAD helps to handle snake after son, 14 pulls it from underneath the family car.

After a friend had stopped his car to let the snake cross the road, Oli said it had slithered up underneath so he drove to Oli's house for his help.

"They were too scared to touch it, so I got under and pulled it out," he said.

Having been around snakes since his was five, Oli used to have a spotted python a few years ago because the misunderstood creatures fascinated him.

"I had a bit of an idea of what I was doing ... I've picked up tree snakes and used to have my own snake," he said.

The python was relocated a few kilometres from the house by neighbours and although Oli was prepared in rescuing the python (which he said was about average sized and was still growing), the young student was not prepared for the viral reaction the video created.

The videoon Facebook was viewed across the globe on major news platforms, including the BBC and was translated into several languages, including French, Spanish and Vietnamese.

"I didn't expect it to go viral," Oli said. "It's a bit overwhelming but it feels good I guess."

But don't call him a hero, the modest Oli doesn't want to be referred to as a young Crocodile Hunter or budding Steve Irwin.

"I used to love Steven Irwin, but I wish they wouldn't," he said.

With a passion for making surfboards and surf photography, Oli said while he loved snakes, surfing is what he wanted to do for now.

See the video at gladstoneobserver.com.au

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone gladstone region python snake ute

How to do Eat Street the right way

EVERYTHING you need to know to get the most out of your Eat Street experience and to avoid a food coma when you’re only one stall deep.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

EXCLUSIVE: Young local boy tells of wrestling snake under mate's ute

EXCLUSIVE: Young local boy tells of wrestling snake under...

THIS LOVABLE young boy will win your heart as he recalls wrestling a snake under his mate's ute.

'A bit cheeky': Pollie happy to nab Gladstone town

POLLIE to take Gladstone town promises they better representation.

PHOTOS: Gladstone's hottest models to fight for $50K prize chance

Riley Callow, Roche Bailey and Whitney Freyling are getting ready for the MAXIM model search coming to Tannum Sands.

HUGE BRAND name coming to Gladstone to pick and choose our best.

WATCH: Gladstone woman's secret to turning 100

FAMILY PARTY: Birthday girl Rosa Boxall and her family spend the important milestone at New Auckland Place. John Sykes, Ann Sykes, Robert Sykes, Trish Sykes, Christine Boxall, Bertie Boxall, Joy Said, Michelle Walker, Chris Walker, Milly Forsythe, 5, Melinda Forsythe and Georgia Forsythe, 2.

'Feels no different': secret to turning 100

Local Partners

I haven't caught more than a cat fish: Gladstone fisho's big win

HE CLAIMS he hasn't caught anything bigger than a cat fish, but that's about to change.

Feeling Lucky?

Win $1000 worth of Scratchies
Learn More

Diamond and Ruby Ladies: Gladstone Gymnastics Club celebrates 40 years

Amy Dew along with Odette Williams put the finishing touches to the room decorating for the function today.

Gladstone Gymnastics Club to celebrate 40th anniversary in style.

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

PHOTOS: Gladstone's hottest models to fight for $50K prize chance

HUGE BRAND name coming to Gladstone to pick and choose our best.

Un-American tale makes Lion weakest link in Oscars line-up

Dev Patel in a scene from the movie Lion.

PSYCHOLOGY researchers find US films most likely to win at Oscars.

Family pleas for ACA to cancel show on daughter's murderer

A screen grab from A Current Affair’s Facebook promo for the Malcolm Naden story airing Monday night.

Mick Peet felt sick to his stomach

Can rightful winner Midnight take out golden Gosling in Oscars?

Can Lion pip La La Land at the post in this year's Oscars? Sunny Pawar (pictured) helped bring a powerful film to the big screen.

WILL Aussie film Lion triumph or will popular La La Land prevail?

Wonderland star hits the big time in America

Bundy man stars on screen

Living End, Grinspoon stars hit stage for American Idiot

Chris Cheney of The Living End stars in the Australian production of Green Days musical American Idiot at Brisbane's QPAC Theatre.

TAKE a look behind the scenes of Green Day's American Idiot musical

Samuel L Jackson dismisses La La Land ahead of Oscars

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in a scene from the movie La La Land.

Hollywood actor and Oscars voter says Denzel should win top gong

THE ULTIMATE RURAL LIFESTYLE....FULLY FUNCTIONAL SHED....DON&#39;T MISS THE AUCTION!

31 Plimsoll Court, Tannum Sands 4680

House 3 2 6 AUCTION

If you have been finding it difficult to find the perfect property to suit the lifestyle you have been dreaming of, then this just may be what you have been...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

3/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 AUCTION

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

PERFECT FIRST STARTER...SOUGHT AFTER SUN VALLEY...MOUNTAIN VIEWS

10 Irwin Close, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 2 2 $265,000

Located in a family friendly neighbourhood is this new listing that surely will tick all the boxes. In addition to the fantastic location and proximity to major...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

2/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 AUCTION

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

SURPRISE PACKAGE WITH PLENTY TO OFFER A GROWING FAMILY...PERFECT RENOVATION PROJECT...SUBMIT ALL OFFERS

38 Gretel Drive, Clinton 4680

House 5 2 2 $289,000

If you're in the market for an affordable 5 bedroom home that provides multiple livings areas and is set up for teenagers then don't look at any other property. ...

SOLID HIGHSET HOME...LARGE 1029m2 BLOCK...ROOM FOR THE EXTENDED FAMILY!

18 Marshall Avenue, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 2 2 $220,000

Located in popular Sun Valley is this exciting new opportunity to purchase a solid 2 storey brick rendered base and hardiplank home that is ideal for the first...

Your Inner City Lifestyle Awaits!

72 Lord Street, Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 6 $380,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone are proud to be appointed Marketing Agents for this inner City property where your family will delight in the sheer convenience of living...

Spacious Family Home with a Pool!!!

30 Sun Valley Road, Sun Valley 4680

House 4 1 3 AUCTION

Situated in the family friendly suburb of Sun Valley, we are proud to present to you 30 Sun Valley Road. Set back from the street on a fully fenced 607m2(approx.)...

High-set Refurbished Home

3 Hughes Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

This tastefully renovated home combines the charm of a traditional home, with the convenience of a modern fit-out and established grounds. Boasting three generous...

Executive Apartment With Extraordinary Views!!

11/1 Bayne Street, West Gladstone 4680

Apartment 2 2 1 $219,000

This outstanding property would be the perfect addition to any savy investors' portfolio and now is the time to buy before prices rise again! Located only minutes...

'Why we drove 800km to buy a treehouse with a disco ball'

The new owners have planned a few updates, but will stick with much of the original design.

A couple travelled almost 800km for the home of their dreams.

The trick homeowners are using to buy more properties

Chantelle Subritzky leaves her home each week for Airbnb guests.

Queenslanders are going down this path to help pay their mortgages

Stunning home blends South Pacific beauty with Orient style

Immaculate residence with two outdoor living areas

Gladstone's 20 cheapest properties on the market, all under $150K

DIRT CHEAP: 5/239 Sun Valley Rd, Kin Kora is selling for $140,000

PROPERTY sellers drop prices as houses and units sell for bargains.

$140k damage: landlord says property trashed, contaminated

He had what he calls "the tenants from hell"

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!