Humble Gladstone Vinnies volunteer for 20+ years awarded OAM

Being awarded an Order of Australia Medal felt very humbling for Jennifer Barry, who has dedicated over 20 years volunteering to the Gladstone community.

The 76-year-old has been offering her service to the St Vincent de Paul society since about 2000, the Reading Stars Program at the Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School since 2016, and as a parishioner at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church.

And while Vinnies was her main volunteer place, she has helped read with children struggle to find confidence and enjoyment from this important skill.

“I feel very humbled that people would take the time to write this submission and think that much about you,” Mrs Barry said.

The Gladstone resident for 30 years has volunteered alongside her husband Tom and says it’s a reason for her to get out of bed every morning.

Many people have asked her whether particular people even need help, but Mrs Barry’s view was anyone who asked for help deserved it.

“Look, if somebody comes in and asks for help, it’s not for me to judge whether they need help or not,” she said.

“If they come in and ask for help, they ask for help.

“You need not be judgemental.”



But Mrs Barry felt there were many extraordinary volunteers in Gladstone such as those in the ukulele club, nursing homes and collapsible wheelchair manufacturers.

“They’re really ordinary people like me, and some of these people are quite extraordinary with what they do,” she said.

As Gladstone continued to grow and the industrial city becoame more busy, Mrs Barry had noticed there were fewer older people available to volunteer with the community organisations.

This had been leaving more work for the people who were volunteering, but Mrs Barry reassured that it didn’t need to be a big job, and that new volunteers only had to dedicate a couple of hours a week.

“I’ve met the most wonderful people, I work with the most wonderful people and people that are like minded,” she said.

Find out how to volunteer with Vinnies here.