Humble celebrations for Citizen of the Year

Jenny Branthwaite and Darryl Branthwaite with his award for 2020 Citizen of the Year.

A GAME of cards and smoked bacon are on the table for Darryl Branthwaite after his big win at Gladstone Regional Council’s Australia Day Awards yesterday.

Mr Branthwaite, who is a proud ambassador for the region, was announced as the 2020 Citizen of the Year for his contribution to community events.

“I was just gobsmacked what people said about me, it’s quite overwhelming actually,” Mr Branthwaite said.

“We’ll be celebrating with a big game of cards and we’re smoking some bacon at the moment, so we’ll be cooking that up this afternoon.”

Mr Branthwaite was “extremely honoured” to be in the same group as the other recipients.

“At the end of the day, we’re all just trying to make a difference. Whether it’s a sporting group, an event or helping somebody, we’re trying to make a difference and this day celebrates that.”