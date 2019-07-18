Human remains likely Seinfeld actor

Human remains found in a remote part of the US are believed to be of missing actor Charles Levin.

Levin played a variety of roles on television comedies such as Seinfeld, Golden Girls and Night Court.

Charles Levin with Bea Arthur and Betty White in Golden Girls. Picture: IMDB

The actor, 70, was reported missing from Grants Pass, Oregon on July 8 by his son after he hadn't heard from his father for several days, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

He owned an orange 2012 Fiat and was "almost always in the company of his fawn-coloured pug dog Boo Boo Bear."

Grants Pass public safety said in a news release last week they were seeking information about Levin's whereabouts.

Body found near remote Oregon road, could be missing Hollywood actor Charles Levin:https://t.co/2uMY9W1Y13 pic.twitter.com/7VDSAoDPyY — KATU News (@KATUNews) July 15, 2019

#MISSING: Have you seen Charles Levin?



He was moving to a home on Redwood Avenue from a residence near SW G Street in @GrantsPassOR. He drives an orange 2012 Fiat with an Oregon license plate.https://t.co/UG2u3KcKI6 — 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐞 (@brian_schnee) July 10, 2019

On Friday, search and rescue crews narrowed down a search area based on an emergency mobile phone ping.

A resident located Levin's car in a remote and almost impassable road on the weekend.

Inside the car, troopers found the remains of Levin's dog.

Levin played The Mohel in a 1993 episode of Seinfeld. Picture: IMDB

Crews searching steep and rugged terrain then found the human remains. There is a "high probability" the remains are those of Levin, The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said.

The medical examiner will make the final identification.

Levin's TV credits also include Alice, Doogie Howser, M.D.

He also appeared in movies including The Golden Child, Annie Hall and This is Spinal Tap.