Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Christmas crooners Human Nature are bringing a festive show to Brisbane
Christmas crooners Human Nature are bringing a festive show to Brisbane
Music

Human Nature’s Brisbane Christmas gig

by Amy Price
16th Nov 2020 6:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Renowned Christmas crooners Human Nature are bringing a festive show to Brisbane.

The band, who are members of the ARIA Hall of Fame, will perform a fully-reserved and seated concert at Brisbane Riverstage on Friday, December 18, with Brisbane singer Dami Im taking the stage as a special guest.

 

Human Nature will hit Riverstage on December 18. (AAP/Image Sarah Marshall)
Human Nature will hit Riverstage on December 18. (AAP/Image Sarah Marshall)

 

Christmas at the Riverstage will include songs from Human Nature's hugely successful The Christmas Album as well as hits from their back catalogue.

With the global pandemic shutting down their decade-long Las Vegas residency, the Christmas shows mark a permanent move home to Australia for the four-piece band.

 

Dami Im will join Human Nature for the concert.
Dami Im will join Human Nature for the concert.

 

While Phil Burton is already in NSW, the other three members - Andrew Tierney, his brother Michael and Toby Allen - will fly back to Western Australia in mid-November to quarantine ahead of a show in Perth on December 12, before continuing onto Brisbane.

Human Nature play Brisbane Riverstage on December 18, supported by Dami Im. Tickets go on sale on Thursday, November 19 from Ticketmaster.

 

 

Originally published as Human Nature's Brisbane Christmas gig

More Stories

dami im entertainment human nature music

Just In

    Man dead in Sydney stabbing

    Man dead in Sydney stabbing
    • 16th Nov 2020 6:55 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man disguised as bush entered school, called out at children

        Premium Content Man disguised as bush entered school, called out at children

        Crime The man disguised as a bush said to one schoolgirl she was ‘looking gorgeous as always’.

        Gladstone man wakes up in gutter after causing $2k damage

        Premium Content Gladstone man wakes up in gutter after causing $2k damage

        Crime Todd William Cornwell Boor couldn’t remember the night of the offending.

        ‘Coward act’: Puppy poisoned in Toolooa backyard

        Premium Content ‘Coward act’: Puppy poisoned in Toolooa backyard

        Pets & Animals A CRUEL act which has already claimed the life of a dog has a whole Gladstone...

        OUR HOME TOWN: Candle maker creating ‘happy’

        Premium Content OUR HOME TOWN: Candle maker creating ‘happy’

        Local Faces Gladstone mum Jo O’Regan has big goals to make her business Raphael St Candle Co a...