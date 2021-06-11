Human Nature singer quits group

One of Human Nature’s quartet has announced he is leaving the group, saying the Covid pandemic put things into perspective for him.

Human Nature's Phil Burton has said he is leaving the group after more than 30 years with the long-running quartet.

Burton told Stellar that he made "a family decision" not to join his bandmates - Toby Allen and brothers Michael and Andrew Tierney - for their upcoming Las Vegas residency.

The 47-year-old said it was time to return to Australia with his wife and two children.

Fans of the group can take some solace in the fact that Burton will rejoin the group when they play in Australia.

"When there are opportunities to play, they'll fly here and I'll jump back on board, and it will be the four of us as always," he said.

Human Nature received an Order of Australia.

Burton said the pandemic had made him reassess things.

"Covid put things in stark reality - where do you want to be? Where do you feel at home? And Australia is where we felt the most safe as a family," he said. "I haven't had time to think about what I'll do next."

Human Nature (from left), Michael Tierney, brother Andrew, Toby Allen and Phil Burton. in 1997.

Toby Allen said they will have to rework their four person vocal arrangements for a trio as best they can.

"We can't take out every song Phil sang - there are some key songs there. We've started throwing around some ideas," he said. "We won't get a feeling of what it's like to work as a three-piece until we've lived through it."

Phil Burton, Toby Allen, Mike Tierney and Andrew Tierney in 1997.

Human Nature began their careers in 1989 under the name 4 Trax while at Hurlstone Agricultural High before signing a deal with Sony in 1995.

Their 1996 debut album Telling Everybody was a huge hit, earning them triple platinum status.

They became a fixture in Las Vegas in the late 2000s, doing residencies at hotels like the Venetian and Imperial Palace, way before the likes of Brittany Spears and Celine Dion made Las Vegas residencies a thing.

They were inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2019.

Originally published as Human Nature singer quits group