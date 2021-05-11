Human Nature member spreads COVID

Human Nature's Andrew and Mike Tierney have revealed they were both struck down by coronavirus earlier this year - with one of them to blame for the other's infection.

The two band members, who are also brothers, appeared on 2Day FM's breakfast radio show, The Morning Crew with Hughesy, Ed and Erin, on Monday to speak about their COVID-19 struggles.

Andrew told the radio show that he was to blame for infecting his entire family, as well as Mike, his wife and their daughter.

Andrew believes he caught coronavirus in early February, when he returned home to Las Vegas after touring Australia.

"We'd been touring at Christmas time here and then we went back home to Vegas and life has gone back to a version of normal over there," Andrew said.

"We go and do things even though there's COVID everywhere … and I'd gone back to the gym, and I swear I got it from the gym.

"You know people doing their heavy breathing and squatting really and not wearing a mask."

RELATED: 70pc of Aussies have ongoing COVID issues

Andrew and Mike Tierney caught coronavirus after touring with Human Nature.

RELATED: Twist as Sydney's 'BBQ man' identified

Andrew said masks were still mandatory in gyms in Nevada, the state where Las Vegas is situated, but a lot of people ignored the rule.

"You're still supposed to wear masks in the gym but people are flying in the face of that and I swear I felt COVID jump down my throat," he said.

While Andrew isn't certain it's where he contracted the virus, he said he felt worried about the gym as soon as he entered it. "I just walked into the gym and I thought, 'this is not clean in here'. But you do that every day with the gym …

"I went home and thought I had a cold but then I thought to myself, I don't think you can really get a cold anymore, so then I was tested for COVID."

Between the potential gym infection and the coronavirus test, Andrew and Mike went on a holiday together. "We went away skiing for a weekend and our families were sort of all in one lodge together so Andrew spread it to everybody," Mike said.

Andrew's wife and daughter caught coronavirus and Mike's wife and daughter were also struck down by the illness. "The kids were actually really fine, it was pretty mild for them," Mike said.

'You feel like you've got the devil inside you'

Mike said he and Andrew had suffered in different ways. "For me it was just you know, you get different viruses, but I'd never had anything quite like this, just weird aches," he said.

"Someone described it as you feel like you've got the devil in you, you know just some weird things inside, aches, tiredness.

"Luckily we're all fine now, it only lasted about 10 days or so."

While Mike made a full recovery, Andrew is still on the mend - and hasn't fully recovered his sense of smell.

"I was gonna buy a fragrance for my wife for Mother's Day so I went down to Mecca and the salesperson handed me two cards but then I couldn't smell the difference between the two," Andrew said.

"There is an upside to it though because my gym clothes are always clean and public toilets - what are they doing with them now? They're so beautiful," he joked.

Originally published as Human Nature member spreads COVID