Hull’s haul gets Saints a great win

CRICKET :Multi-talented Adam Hull showed off his skills with the Sherrin during the AFL Capricornia season for BITS Saints.

BITS' Adam Hull puts on a tackle on 11 May, 2019.

But on the weekend Hull showed his craft with the smaller leather ball when he led the BITS Saints cricket team to a great win against Yaralla White in the Gladstone Cricket Incorporated Super League.

Hull’s 4-31 and important 20 runs helped the Saints to a five-wicket win plus his feat earned him this week’s Player of the Round title.

“I felt really good bowling and felt like I was bowling fast and the ball was moving in the air and off the pitch,” Hull said.

So what sport does he prefer? “I go all right with both. I think I’m better at AFL and prefer AFL,” Hull said.

BITS Saints take on Yaralla Red at BITS Oval this Sunday at noon in round five.