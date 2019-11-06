Hull’s haul gets Saints a great win
CRICKET :Multi-talented Adam Hull showed off his skills with the Sherrin during the AFL Capricornia season for BITS Saints.
But on the weekend Hull showed his craft with the smaller leather ball when he led the BITS Saints cricket team to a great win against Yaralla White in the Gladstone Cricket Incorporated Super League.
Hull’s 4-31 and important 20 runs helped the Saints to a five-wicket win plus his feat earned him this week’s Player of the Round title.
“I felt really good bowling and felt like I was bowling fast and the ball was moving in the air and off the pitch,” Hull said.
So what sport does he prefer? “I go all right with both. I think I’m better at AFL and prefer AFL,” Hull said.
BITS Saints take on Yaralla Red at BITS Oval this Sunday at noon in round five.