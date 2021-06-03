Hulk Hogan pic proves he isn’t human

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has shown off those famous '24 inch pythons' after a vein-pumping workout.

He might be 68-years-old, but Hulk, real name Terry Bollea, doesn't let up when it comes to keeping himself buff.

The Hulkster posted a photo of him dripping in sweat to Instagram and Twitter, captioned: "At almost 68yrs young and 297lbs arm workouts are starting to get crazy again brother."

The wrestling icon last competed for Vince McMahon's company at SummerSlam 2006 against Randy Orton.

Hogan, arguably the most famous wrestler on the planet, has previously spoken of his desire to compete again for WWE.

His last-ever match was for fellow wrestling promotion TNA - something he says is hard for him to accept.

He did reportedly try to secure a place on the card for WrestleMania 36 in 2019 but he appeared in a cameo role instead.

Hogan is one of the cornerstone personas in the wrestling world from his start in WWE to his successful run in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) with the New World Order stable.

He was the most recognised wrestling star worldwide and the most popular wrestler during the 1980s.

Hulkamania graced the WWE ring with legends such as Andre the Giant, The Ultimate Warrior, Ric Flair and Rowdy Roddy Piper.

Hulk Hogan fighting late wrestler King Kong Bundy.

Hogan's net worth is reported at $A42m (£23m).

A SunSport poll placed Hogan as the fourth greatest wrestler of all time.

Top of pile was The Undertaker, with Stone Cold Steve Austin second.

The Rock was third, Hogan fourth with John Cena completing the top five.

