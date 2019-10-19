Hulk cop sinks crook after dramatic chase

A police officer lifted a car off a speeding driver after he crashed at Yandina.

A HERO police officer used superhuman strength to lift a car off a trapped criminal only for the man to try and escape by swimming through a dam.

The Nambour police officer was conducting a traffic patrol on another vehicle when a speeding car drove past him at Wappa Dam Rd yesterday.

The officer chased the man on his motorbike for several kilometres but called it off as the man drove out of sight about 4pm.

Nambour police officer-in-charge Gary Brayley said the officer was shocked when he finally found the offender.

"The car slid out of control and overturned near the dam," he said.

"It appeared to man was trapped, half-in and half-out of the car, so the officer used his own strength to lift to car."

Senior Sergeant Brayley said the man was eventually freed but instead of thanking the officer he ran into a dam.

After some time the man swam out of the dam under police orders.

He was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with minor injuries.

The man has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while adversely affected and other traffic matters.