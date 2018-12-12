Hughes lops off long locks in bid to help cancer-hit niece

EASY DECISION: Heidi Hughes with niece Temperance Walters, 4, has cut off her long locks in the Cancer Council's Do it for Cancer initiative.

EASY DECISION: Heidi Hughes with niece Temperance Walters, 4, has cut off her long locks in the Cancer Council's Do it for Cancer initiative. Matt Taylor GLA081218HAIR

MOST of us would do anything for family.

For Heidi Hughes that means cutting off her precious locks to help her four-year-old niece Temperance Walters and others battle childhood cancer.

The Boyne Valley Lions Club member has undergone a "cut for a cause”, as part of the Cancer Council's Do It For Cancer initiative which has people take on a task of their choosing to fundraise.

Temperance is battling Beckwith- Wiedemann syndrome, a disease which causes increased risk of childhood cancer, and has a tumour on her kidney.

"It is cancerous, they're just keeping their eyes on it at the moment,” Ms Hughes said.

"She's like heaps of people, we need more research, we need to learn how to prevent this, we need to learn how to deal with it.

"She's absolutely gorgeous and she's going to be dealing with this for the rest of her life.”

Ms Hughes went under the clippers at a Boyne Valley Lions Club fundraiser held at Calliope Central Bowls Club on Saturday, where the opportunity to cut her hair was auctioned off.

While she said she was nervous about the cosmetic change, said it was an "easy decision” and had done similar in the past.

"I actually had it this long before and I did cut it and the hair was sent off to make wigs,” she said.

"It's a very easy decision because I'd do anything for my niece without question.

"I'm really doing this for her and other people who have cancer or have been through it, that's what it's really about.”

Ms Hughes hopes to raise $5000.

To donate, visit doitforcancer. com.au/ fundraiser/heidihughes

