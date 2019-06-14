Menu
Yaralla Netball's Mia Boase is looking forward to playing at this year's Pam Moore Carnival.
Yaralla Netball's Mia Boase is looking forward to playing at this year's Pam Moore Carnival.
Huge weekend of netball action and entry is free

NICK KOSSATCH
14th Jun 2019 8:40 AM
NETBALL: It's officially a record.

Ninety-five teams will take to the courts for the Pam Moore Carnival which starts today and continues tomorrow.

Among the players will be youngster Mia Boase who'll don the Yaralla uniform, a club which she has been with since nippers.

"I play in the Cadet 2 competition and we have lost only one game,” Mia said.

The 12-year-old comes from good stock.

Mia's father Darren 'Dash' Boase is a BITS Football Club legend and she said he has helped her a lot.

"Dad has been encouraging me and mum's been supportive as well,” Mia said.

"I train every day except Fridays and also go to the gym most Sundays.

Mia is also a part of the under-13 Gladstone representative team that will compete in the State Age Championship in July.

The netball extravaganza weekend will feature 16 senior teams which include those that will play in the Fast Five competition tomorrow night.

The rest of the teams are juniors sides.

"It's the most ever teams that the Moore Carnival has ever had and last year we had 72 teams,” Gladstone Netball Association president Kacie Crawford said.

There will be U10, four junior, two cadet categories and two senior divisions in action throughout the weekend.

All of the draws and times are on the GNA Facebook site.

