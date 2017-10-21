Huge turnout for pink ribbon breakfast

SUSAN Fewtrell got her nails painted brilliant pink for the Cancer Council Queensland pink ribbon breakfast.

The fundraiser, held at Gladstone Events Centre yesterday morning, drew a crowd of 122.

Ms Fewtrell was there with her friend Colleen McDonald. Both women are members of the Gladstone Breast Buddies, a support group for women with breast cancer.

"It was through the support group I found out how to get my wig and how to organise things, from women who had already been there and done that,” Ms Fewtrell said.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009 and then had a local recurrence more recently - "a rogue cell they told me”.

She considers herself cancer free these days but said she'll be taking medication for the rest of her life to prevent its return.

"Attitude is a big part of your recovery,” she said.

Ms McDonald agreed, noting that overwhelmingly, everybody who attended the Breast Buddies meetings had a positive outlook.

"It's very rare to come across anybody who's negative about it, that's what the support is about. It's about being positive and looking forward to the future,” she said.

Ms McDonald was diagnosed with cancer nine years ago and it came back again at the beginning of this year.

In May she had an operation and "that was the end of it - it's all completely gone and I can get back to enjoying life again”.

Ms McDonald said the experience of having cancer had a plus side.

"This has made me much, much stronger. I had an inner strength I didn't know was there,” she said

"And I feel like a much better person too. Whereas I would have been judgemental before, now I can see through other people's eyes and feel how they feel.”

Ms McDonald said she was delighted with the pink ribbon breakfast, which was organised by local volunteers for CCQ.

"It's lovely to walk into a beautifully set-up room. You just feel so comfortable and you're welcome,” she said.

The CCQ volunteers, spearheaded by branch chair Ros Newberry, went all out to create the festive atmosphere.

The chairs were tied with pink sashes, the tables set with vases of flowers and audience members were dressed in a sea of varying shades of pink.

Some women had gone so far as to dye their hair pink for the occasion and, like Ms Fewtrell, many were sporting pink nail polish.

A small number of men attended the breakfast, which was compered by Liz Cunningham, who read out prizewinners at the close of the breakfast.

One prize was a woman's leather bag and Mrs Cunningham joked: "Please let the winner be a man.”

The odds were against her but her wish was answered when her husband John's name was drawn.

"I'll donate it to my wife,” he said with a laugh, happily trying the gift on.

The major prizewinner, of a trip for two, on Alliance Airlines to Brisbane with accommodation, went to Pat Perry.

Zoe Keogh, event co-ordinator for the Central Queensland branch of the Cancer Council, drove down from Rockhampton to attend the breakfast.

"There's been so much support from the community and sponsors, we couldn't do it without them,” she said.

Funds raised at the event are still being tallied.