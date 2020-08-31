Huge snakes crash through kitchen ceiling

When you go out for the night you don't expect to come home to find a gaping hole in your roof and two giant snakes making themselves comfortable.

But that was the shocking scene which greeted retired barrister David Tait this morning when he entered his Lacey's Creek home near Dayboro, northwest of Brisbane.

The carpet snakes, 2.8m and 2.5m long, together weighed in at an estimated 22kg, so heavy they smashed a hole in the fibro roof of the kitchen.

The hole in the roof left after the two snakes crashed through. Picture: Steven Brown

"They're some of the biggest and fattest I've ever seen,'' Steven Brown from Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation said.

"They might be two males who were having a fight over a female - it's hard to tell between males and females unless they're mating.

"There could still be a female up in the roof, but there was no crawl space so I couldn't get in to see.''

Homeowner Daid Tait said he had occasionally seen snakes basking on his metal roof on cold mornings, but had never heard movements in his roof before.

The mess left in the kitchen. Picture: Steven Brown

One of the two huge carpet snakes.

"We have a lot of bush around here so you do see snakes,'' Mr Tait said.

"When I came back this morning there was a large slab (of ceiling fibro) on the kitchen table.

"I guessed what had happened and went looking. I found one snake in the bedroom and we found one in the lounge room.

"Steven was really professional. He gave them a pat to see if they would cause any trouble, sort of pushed their heads away and opened a black bag and they just crawled inside.

"It was over pretty quickly, but I certainly didn't want to handle them.''

Steven Brown with the snakes.

Mr Brown said although carpet snakes could theoretically get up to 4m long, 3m was considered about the largest size in the wild.

He relocated both at a state forest about 1km away.

"Tomorrow (September 1) is the official start of snake breeding season but they've been breeding for about a month already,'' he said.

"I've had call outs last week for eastern browns.''

One of the snakes tried to crawl under a bed.

Brisbane Snake Catchers and Relocation's 24 hour, seven day a week hotline is 0449 922 341

