Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Pets & Animals

Huge snake pulled from woman’s mouth

by Staff writers
1st Sep 2020 11:57 AM

 

 

Stomach-churning video posted online has captured the moment Russian doctors removed a 1.2-metre snake from a female patient's mouth.

The snake had reportedly slithered inside the woman while she was asleep in the backyard of her home in the village of Levashi, Dagestan, 7 News reported.

The woman was taken to hospital and placed under general anaesthetic after feeling unwell.

In the footage doctors can be seen slowly removing the snake after inserting a tube down her throat.

A male doctor off-camera says, "Let's see what this is."

A female doctor grabs the snake as its full length is revealed, and the medical staff react in horror.

The snake is then dropped into a bucket.

Locals in the Republic of Dagestan, a Russian republic on the Caspian Sea, reportedly say such incidents have been known to happen from time to time.

Older citizens are said to warn the young not to sleep outside because of the risk of snakes climbing into their mouths.

 

Originally published as Huge snake pulled from woman's mouth

More Stories

editors picks russia snake

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone’s best dance teacher ‘honoured’ to have title

        Premium Content Gladstone’s best dance teacher ‘honoured’ to have title

        News The dance teacher described her pleasant surprise after being crowned Gladstone’s favourite for 2020.

        IN COURT: 33 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 33 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, September...

        Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 31.

        Luckiest place in Australia for scratchie wins revealed

        Premium Content Luckiest place in Australia for scratchie wins revealed

        News Over the past financial year, locals in the area have won four big prizes totalling...