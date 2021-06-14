Huge risk sick four-year-old Tamil girl is facing

A group of medical professionals has begged the government to release a Tamil family in detention citing fears for their two young children.

A group of medical professionals has begged the government to release a Tamil family in detention citing fears for their two young children.

Calls for a Tamil family's release are approaching fever pitch, three years after they were torn away from their home in Queensland by border force officials.

A group of medical professionals have become the latest to appeal for the government to allow the family, being held at Christmas Island, to return to their community in Biloela.

The Royal Australasian College of Physicians, which represents more than 25,000 physicians across Australia and New Zealand, have now released an open letter calling for their "urgent release".

Signed by a group nine doctors and medical professionals, the letter was addressed to minister home affairs Karen Andrews on Friday and demanded Tharnicaa, Kopika, Priya and Nades Murugappan be immediately freed from immigration detention.

Calls have strengthened for Tharnicaa, 3, Kopika, 5, Priya and Nades Murugappan to be released from detention. Picture: Change.org

"We are extremely concerned that this family has been held in indefinite detention for more than 1000 days; on Christmas Island since August 2019 and in mainland Australia prior to that from March 2018. This is most of the youngest child, Tharnicaa's, life," the letter read.

Tharnicaa, 3, was flown to Perth from Christmas Island with her mother last Monday over concerns she could have a serious infection after being ill for two weeks.

The family's future hinges on whether their youngest daughter has a right to apply for a protection visa which is a matter currently before the court.

Parents Priya and Nades were denied a protection visa after their case was rejected in court by the government and refugee tribunal.

The RACP said being held in detention posed an "extreme and unacceptable risk to children's health, development and mental health".

"These risks are particularly high for infants and toddlers. If detention is prolonged, the consequences may be long term or permanent," the letter read.

"Immigration detention is harmful to the physical and mental health of people of all ages. As medical experts, we believe that immigration detention is not an environment in which children can thrive and it is not appropriate to continue to hold children in detention.

Family separation had a "profound psychological impact" and would compromise "family integrity", the RACP argued.

"We support the right to family integrity and urge you to reunite the family immediately and release them from immigration detention," they wrote.

Tharnicaa, 3 (right), pictured with and Kopika, 5 (left) is being treated in hospital with a suspected infection. Picture: Change.org

Additionally, keeping the family detained on Christmas Island had cost Australian taxpayers $6.7 million between August 2019 and January 2021.

"This is an enormous and unjustifiable financial cost, borne by the Australian community. It is time for the Government to release the Biloela family from immigration detention, as a renewed sign of compassionate and humane Australian leadership," the RACP said.

Politicians address the 'international embarrassment'

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has urged the federal government to decide on the family's future sooner rather than later.

"Look, what's happening to that family is incredibly tragic," Ms Palaszczuk said last week.

"They were a family based in Biloela and I think it's time the federal government made a decision about that."

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews told 4BC radio on Thursday the family were not legally considered refugees.

"In relation to resettlement options, the arrangements that we have in place with the United States and New Zealand are in respect to refugees," she said.

"This family does not have refugee status."

West Australian premier Mark McGowan said the issue was "internationally embarrassing" for Australia.

"I just think this issue is longstanding … I think they need to sort it out," he said on Thursday.

"If that means they need to use one of their exemption powers under the Act, just do it and resolve the issue - we actually need workers in Australia at the moment - and get this very unfortunate and somewhat internationally embarrassing issue past us."

The family has enormous support within Biloela and a petition to keep them has received more than half a million signatures.

Originally published as Huge risk sick 3yo is now facing