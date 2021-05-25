Menu
Energex is working to restore power to thousands of properties.
News

Huge power outage in Queensland

by Angie Raphael
25th May 2021 2:54 PM | Updated: 3:25 PM

A massive power outage is affecting about 375,000 Energex customers in Queensland.

Energex said on Twitter that the cause and duration of the outage was not yet known, but it was widespread from the Gold Coast to Caboolture.

“When we know more, we’ll update this page,” the power distributor said.

“Pls (please) assist by only contacting us for life-threatening issues, as our teams have no additional details to provide.”

More to come

Originally published as Huge power outage in Queensland

