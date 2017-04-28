25°
'Huge opportunity': New foodie business venture up for grabs

Sarah Barnham
| 28th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
The Brasserie restaurant, located at the Gladstone Golf Club, has announced it will close its doors permanently on Saturday.
The Brasserie restaurant, located at the Gladstone Golf Club, has announced it will close its doors permanently on Saturday.

WHEN one door closes, another opens.

That's how the Yaralla Sports Club and the Gladstone Golf Club see the recent announcement that The Brasserie is shutting its doors.

The Brasserie, an a la carte dining restaurant inside the Golf Club will serve its last signature chicken parmy on Saturday, with the owners deciding to close down the business indefinitely.

However, the dining area and kitchen will be open for lease, Yaralla marketing coordinator Jamie-Lee Peterson said, under an agreement with both Yaralla and the Golf Club.

This is also how The Brasserie currently runs, however, Ms Peterson said she believes the closure of The Brasserie was a personal decision made by the owners.

She said the location, off Sun Valley Rd was the ideal location for a catering, food outlet or restaurant-type business to open.

"And obviously it is close to our lovely golf course,” she said.

"Along with a fully functional kitchen and refrigeration system, there is a dining area already prepared for you.

"There is also the opportunity to take advantage of the course and provide on course dining for our players if that was to suit your business plan.”

Ms Peterson not only does the Golf Club attract keen players who regularly stop in for dinner, but the restaurant sees all age demographics sit down to enjoy a meal.

"There is also a huge opportunity for function catering, with the entire clubhouse being available to private functions, weddings and non-profit associations receive great deals and free room hire,” she said.

Anyone interested in the new business venture should contact 49781200 or email lisac@yaralla.com.au.

Gladstone Observer
