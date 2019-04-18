‘Death’ trap: The recalled items slipping through the cracks

A "staggering" number of defective household items and food are being pulled from shelves across the country every week with 21 products recalled in the last 10 days alone.

Gas powered heaters, bunk beds, cars, garlic bread and baby toys are all among the 195 items listed on the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's product safety recall list so far this year.

Consumers are warned of potential life threatening injuries with hazards ranging from salmonella and listeria to carbon monoxide poisoning and death.

Kia Carnival was recalled due to a defected seat belt buckle.

One notice for a Torin 1.2 tonne trolley jack recalled on Tuesday warns users that "incorrect use of the vehicle jack due to incorrect labelling may lead to a vehicle collapsing on a user, causing severe injury or even death".

On April 12, eight items, including two from Target, were recalled. The retailer warned customers that a four-piece cookware set was faulty and a non-slip child bath mat which becomes "excessively slippery when wet" could result in a fall or serious injury.

A glass travel cup from Kmart's homewares range sold between December 31 and April 5 was also recalled last Friday following reports that the glass bottoms were falling out when boiling water was poured into them.

One woman took to the retailer's Facebook page to vent; "You guys (Kmart) have a lot of product recalls. Perhaps a little more homework is in order before you purchase these items".

Another claimed that she received medical treatment after being injured using a similar product.

"I almost lost my toes with your large glass corked canisters as well. The bottom detached clean off the jar and fell slicing through my toes, a few stitches later they are back together".

Sarah Agar, the head of campaigns and policy at consumer advocacy group CHOICE says a "staggering" number of products are being recalled and many notices are slipping through the cracks.

"It is really easy for consumers to miss recall notices," Ms Agar said.

"Businesses, when they conduct a recall are required to tell the ACCC and post a notice on productsafety.gov.au, however they're not required to advertise more broadly to consumers about recalls".

SEE THE FULL PRODUCT RECALL LIST HERE.

CHOICE is pushing for businesses to be required to advertise recalls in store, on television and in consumer newsletters, but Ms Agar says at the moment they are "left to run their voluntary recall pretty much however they like".

"Right now we have a really reactive product safety system. Businesses are left to decide what to do to resolve problems after the problem becomes apparent".

It's currently not illegal for retailers and supermarkets to sell unsafe products, with retailers and supermarkets currently held to mandatory standards that only apply to a small number of products with specific safety issues, such as children's toys or cots.

"There is no general market wide law that applies to all products and says they must be safe to be sold," Ms Agar said. "It's a gap in the consumer law".

Here are the latest recalled items from the past six days:

BAYER GAS POWERED FAN HEATER

Sydney Tools — Gas Powered Fan Heater Bayer BHG201

Defects: The injector size is too small, causing the unit to emit carbon monoxide.

Hazards: If the unit runs for prolonged periods in an enclosed area without ventilation, carbon monoxide poisoning could occur.

FRESH FARM EGGS FROM MY FARM

Steve's Fresh Farm Eggs — Fresh Eggs From My Farm 12 Free Range Eggs 700g & Fresh Eggs From My Farm Cage Eggs 700g

Defects: The recall is due to potential microbial (Salmonella enteritidis) contamination.

Hazards: Food products contaminated with Salmonella enteritidis may cause illness if consumed.

ORGANIC SPRING FRENCH CHEESES

Organic Spring Pty Ltd — Imported French Cheeses

Defects: The recall is due to potential microbial Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Hazards: Listeria may cause illness in pregnant women and their unborn babies, the elderly and people with low immune systems.

TORIN 1.2 TONNE TROLLEY JACK

Sydney Tools Pty Ltd — TORT815016L Torin 1.2 Tonne Trolley Jack

Defects: Incorrect labelling on the product or packaging may result in misuse of the product.

Hazards: Incorrect use of the vehicle jack due to incorrect labelling may lead to a vehicle collapsing on a user, causing severe injury or even death.

BIG W LITTLE TIKES 4-IN-1 TRIKE

BIG W — Little Tikes 4-in-1 Trike

Defects: Does not have the safety features required under the mandatory standard 'Consumer Product Safety Standard for Prams and Strollers.

Hazards: If used as a stroller to transport children, the product may cause injury to a child if the product rolls in an uncontrolled manner or if the child falls out of the product.

WASHED RIND WHITE MOULD CHEESES

Washed Rind Pty Ltd — St Simeon White Mould Cheese, Le Coulommiers, Coulommiers Truffe Cheese and Brie de Nangis

Defects: The recall is due to potential microbial Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Hazards: Listeria may cause illness in pregnant women and their unborn babies, the elderly and people with low immune systems.

BIG W EMMA WIGGLES PYJAMAS

RECALL IMAGES: BIG W — Girls Frill Sleeve Pyjamas — Emma Wiggles

Defects: The frills on the top do not comply with the requirements of the mandatory standard 'Consumer Goods (Children's Nightwear and Limited Daywear and Paper Patterns for Children's Nightwear) Safety Standard 2017'.

Hazards: The garment may pose a potential fire hazard.

JANOD BABY PACIFIER HOLDER

Jura Toys France — Janod Baby Pop Pacifier Holder

Defects: In some instances the beads can be released during play.

Hazards: If the defect occurs while in use, the beads could pose a choking hazard.

DISNEY PAW PATROL SLEEPWEAR

Caprice Australia — Disney Marie & Paw Patrol Sleepwear

Defects: The product does not comply with the design requirements of the mandatory standard 'Consumer Goods (Children's Nightwear and Limited Daywear and Paper Patterns for Children's Nightwear) Safety Standard 2017'.

Hazards: The garment may pose a potential fire risk to the wearer.

TARGET STARTER COOKSET WITH UTENSILS

Target Australia Pty Ltd — Starter Cookset with Utensils

Defects: The handle may detach from the cookware.

Hazards: The handles may break on the cookware, which could result in a serious injury.

TARGET OCEAN NON-SLIP BATH MAT

Target Australia Pty Ltd — Ocean Bath Mat

Defects: This product could pose a potential fall risk if the surface material becomes slippery when wet.

Hazards: Thesurface may become excessively slippery when wet, which could result in a fall and a serious injury.

LA FAMIGLIA GARLIC SLICES

Goodman Fielder Limited — La Famiglia Traditional Garlic Slices — 9 Pack 270g

Defects: The recall is due to the presence of an undeclared allergen (dairy). This is due to a printing error on some packaging.

Hazards: Any consumers who have a dairy allergy or intolerance may have a reaction if the product is consumed.