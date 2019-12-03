Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lauren Greenaway, Glenn Butcher, Brenton Hawtin and Mayor Matt Burnett ahead of the Santos GLNG Mayor's Christmas Carols on Friday night
Lauren Greenaway, Glenn Butcher, Brenton Hawtin and Mayor Matt Burnett ahead of the Santos GLNG Mayor's Christmas Carols on Friday night
News

Huge night planned for Mayor’s carols

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
3rd Dec 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE GPC Marina Parklands will come alive with the festive spirit on Friday.

The Santos GLNG Mayor’s Carols will showcase 10 local primary schools, two high schools and 13 solo singers.

Special guest Tania Kernaghan will also take the stage.

Mayor Matt Burnett encouraged the community to get involved.

“The carols are going to be awesome,” Cr Burnett said.

“It’s going to be huge.”

The free community event will be a night under the stars, packed with entertainment.

Guests can sing along with Christmas carols or grab a bite to eat at the food markets.

Santa will also make a special appearance.

The night will end with a bang as the sky sparkles in a fireworks display by Classic Hits 4CC.

Santos GLNG general manager Brenton Hawtin said the company was proud to support the event for the ninth year.

He said Santos would be at the carols selling glow products with the Salvation Army.

“We’ll help raise funds for those who need it this Christmas,” Mr Hawtin said.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher was excited for the night.

“I’m proud to sponsor Tania Kernaghan,” Mr Butcher said.

“She’s a nice person who loves Christmas just as much as me.”

The carols will start at 5.30pm on Friday at the marina stage.

christmas carols fireworks santos glng mayor's carols tania kernaghan
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        9yo girl donates $1000 to help save turtles

        premium_icon 9yo girl donates $1000 to help save turtles

        News Although she may be small, Mariah has made a huge impact by recycling throughout the region.

        • 3rd Dec 2019 5:00 AM
        COUNCIL MEETING: $3m funding worry for Philip St project

        premium_icon COUNCIL MEETING: $3m funding worry for Philip St project

        News What's on the agenda for today's council meeting.

        • 3rd Dec 2019 5:00 AM
        Govt report outlines challenges ahead for Great Barrier Reef

        premium_icon Govt report outlines challenges ahead for Great Barrier Reef

        News Report urges action on big threats facing reef.

        • 3rd Dec 2019 5:00 AM
        Applications now open for Gladstone’s biggest festival

        premium_icon Applications now open for Gladstone’s biggest festival

        News IF YOU ever wanted to be involved in Gladstone’s biggest festival, now is your...