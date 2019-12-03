Huge night planned for Mayor’s carols

Lauren Greenaway, Glenn Butcher, Brenton Hawtin and Mayor Matt Burnett ahead of the Santos GLNG Mayor's Christmas Carols on Friday night

THE GPC Marina Parklands will come alive with the festive spirit on Friday.

The Santos GLNG Mayor’s Carols will showcase 10 local primary schools, two high schools and 13 solo singers.

Special guest Tania Kernaghan will also take the stage.

Mayor Matt Burnett encouraged the community to get involved.

“The carols are going to be awesome,” Cr Burnett said.

“It’s going to be huge.”

The free community event will be a night under the stars, packed with entertainment.

Guests can sing along with Christmas carols or grab a bite to eat at the food markets.

Santa will also make a special appearance.

The night will end with a bang as the sky sparkles in a fireworks display by Classic Hits 4CC.

Santos GLNG general manager Brenton Hawtin said the company was proud to support the event for the ninth year.

He said Santos would be at the carols selling glow products with the Salvation Army.

“We’ll help raise funds for those who need it this Christmas,” Mr Hawtin said.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher was excited for the night.

“I’m proud to sponsor Tania Kernaghan,” Mr Butcher said.

“She’s a nice person who loves Christmas just as much as me.”

The carols will start at 5.30pm on Friday at the marina stage.