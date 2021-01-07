‘Huge moment’ we missed on I’m A Celeb

A skimpy bikini that sparked a tense confrontation in the I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here camp has ignited further social media controversy and much debate.

But in all the noise, many are forgetting the message outspoken contestant Abbie Chatfield, 25, so strongly sent in last night's episode.

"I don't want young girls or young women to hear that being said and think it's normal and don't feel like they can stick up for themselves," the former The Bachelor star said about the incident that unfolded.

Chatfield was wearing a purple two-piece which drew criticism from AFL legend Robert 'Dipper' DiPierdomenico, 62, who told her, "You're not going out like that".

Abbie Chatfield’s bikini in question.

The reality star wore the two-piece for a swim.

At one point Dipper said, ‘How do you walk around like that? How can you walk around like that? We should do a G-banger day’.

After the influencer hit back with, "Dipper what does that joke mean?" her camp mate backtracked by saying the remarks were meant in a fatherly way, like a man protecting his daughter.

Chatfield questioned why that should determine what a woman wears, to which Dipper said, "It's like you're … seeking attention. Asking for …"

Chatfield immediately chimed in, "Asking for what?"

Later Chatfield took to camera in tears explaining she did not want that idea to be pushed.

"It's just not okay," she said.

Meanwhile Dipper said it was a generational thing.

The confrontation left Chatfield in tears over what women have to deal with.

She was flooded with support from people agreeing the behaviour should be called out.

Haters piled on Chatfield, a favourite target for trolls, for her swimwear choice and defended Dipper.

But much louder was not just her chorus of fans and loyal followers, but new voices - parents watching the reality show, young girls, and those who didn't watch but simply support the message she stands for.

Today Chatfield shared another of the many messages of support she had received, with people coming forward on social media sharing their personal stories.

A 40-year-old mum wrote how she watched the show with her 12-year-old daughter and said it was a "huge moment for her" after recently being cat-called by a group of men driving past her.

Chatfield shared the message saying, "For all the people saying I was 'overreacting'. This is why I was crying. This happens to girls from childhood".

Some shared stories saying the scene provided a ‘huge moment’ for viewers young and old.

Many highlighted how viewers were "missing the point" by simply writing off Chatfield's response and tears, dismissing her as attention-seeking and playing the victim.

While Chatfield has a fierce female following online and is often praised for calling out sexism, people have highlighted her message shouldn't get lost because she is a reality star who makes headlines.

Chatfield was previously "sl*t-shamed" on The Bachelor, following an episode where she told Matt Agnew she was "horny".

Chatfield has been championed for her strong message.

But despite the support, others are still missing the point.

One commenter told her at the time: "Just a suggestion but maybe don't tell someone you're horny when you're being filmed," to which Abbie responded: "Why not be honest with someone you're dating? What's wrong with being horny in an adult relationship where you ONLY KISS for 3 months…???"

Last night she didn't hold back in her response to haters on Instagram.

"There are INHERENT power dynamics between men and women that exist because of the patriarchy … women being blamed for rape and other sexual assault because of their clothing, something men rarely hear," she replied to one commenter who told her to pull her head in.

Chatfield also starred on Bachelor in Paradise.

