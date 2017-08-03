25°
Huge long-term housing development throws 18 new lots on market

Tegan Annett
| 3rd Aug 2017 2:54 PM
A new brochure has been released advertising 18 new lots released within Beecher Estates.
A 14-year-old Beecher housing development with more than 300 homes is in its final three stages, with a handful of blocks hitting the market this week.

Lowtian, developers of Beecher Estates, has launched a selling campaign for 18 lots in stage 13d.

Beecher Estates, which injects about $120,000 a month into Gladstone's economy, according to project manager Ian Fawkes (inset pictured), is about three stages away from completion.

Originally approved under the Calliope Shire Council in 2003, the 350-home development was a shared vision between the council and the local developers.

The developers were humorously busted in 2015 trying to name a street Nahcarts - which is developer Stephen Strachan's last name spelt backwards.

"We still joke about that, I brought it up in a meeting not too long ago with the real estates and the mayor, I said I was 'close to hitting a Nahcarts on my way here',” he said.

MOVING FORWARD: Beecher estate developer Stephen Strachan is another step closer to finishing a 14-year-old project.
The Jim Whyte Way and Brendonna Rd development also gives a welcomed boost of work for Gladstone builders too.

"The only time we've gone outside of local businesses to help us was when the gas plants came in. We tried five different locals who were too busy,” he said.

"That's the only time we've had to source companies outside of Gladstone.”

Mr Fawkes, a Gladstone resident of 12 years, said the Lowtian development was unique, and shouldn't be compared to other housing developments in Gladstone.

"We've never tried to compete with that outside market,” he said.

"We've built everything to a quality standard, and that's our aim, because we're here for the long term.”

Mr Fawkes said he wasn't concerned about the state of the property market ahead of their next lot release.

He said estate land buyers did not have to build now.

"We had someone enquire yesterday and he's keen to buy the block now, but he's not going to build for another three years or so,” he said.

Beecher Estates was part of the Calliope Shire Council future vision for the area, and as part of the approval Lowtian had to flood-proof the area.

The development included building a bridge at Wyndham Rd.

