Huge jewie caught on a hand line in harbour

THE look on everyone's face said it all.

A 22.6kg black jewfish is what drew the crowd to the weigh-in yesterday.

The fish was caught by Jared Falls on a hand line in the Gladstone Harbour.

A rather understated but clearly chuffed Jared said "yeah, it's a good fish”.

"It tried to dislocate my shoulder for 10 minutes and tried to pull me out the back of the boat,” he said.

It's the biggest jewie Jared has ever caught and he has only begun targeting them this year.

He said it was a great feeling to actually land the species they were targeting.

"It was the only bite that we got all day,” Jared said.

"There were two little taps, then I gave it a bit of a tweak to see what it was and then it just took off.”

Jared's partner Tiffany Falls was in the boat when the big jewfish was hooked.

She said - a bit in jest but not completely - that she was a little worried Jared might get pulled overboard by the monster fish.

Jewfish are a pretty good-tasting fish.

Jared said they were good for things like curry and fish cakes, particularly as it was such a big fish.

When asked how he felt about catching the fish during HookUp, Jared said it was pretty unbelievable.

"To catch it during HookUp is just great, especially as the water temperature has dropped away so I was a bit worried,” he said.

Jewfish are known as one the hardest fighting fish in the ocean and take seriously tight drags to turn them and a whole lot of luck.

As of yesterday afternoon, Jared's jewfish was the biggest. Nathan Bartlett had the largest on day one, a 16.87kg fish.