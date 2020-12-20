Menu
Huge highway delays follow crash

by Nathan Edwards
20th Dec 2020 1:22 PM
Motorists making their way from the Sunshine Coast to Brisbane this afternoon have been told to expect major delays, following a reported two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway.

Police crews arrived on scene on the highway just north of Caboolture just before 12pm.


Initial reports indicate two vehicles collided in the southbound lanes, with one of the vehicles also towing a boat on a trailer.

No one is believed to be injured.

At 12.40pm delays stretch edfrom the Glass House Mountains all the way to Morayfield.

RACQ have advised motorists travelling southbound to pack their patience, and to potentially avoid the area if possible.


