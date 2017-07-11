23°
Huge Gladstone region resort, caravan park rejected by council

Chris Lees
| 11th Jul 2017 11:30 AM
The site for the resort which was knocked back by the council. contributed

A PROPOSED "resort” for Burua has been refused by Gladstone Regional Council.

The development was planned to be done in four stages.

In the first stage there were to be 109 powered sites, nine drive through sites, 18 villas/cabins, recreation open space, barbecue area, front office/kiosk, managers residence, two kitchens/amenities block, recreational area (basketball and tennis courts, mini golf, open air cinema), car park and wash pad/dump point/refuse area.

The other stages involved more sites, a pool and a retail precinct.

Overall it included 431 planned sites.

The development was knocked back for a variety of reasons including not complying with the planning scheme as well as environmental issues, according to a council report.

Local Partners

