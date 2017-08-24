27°
News

Huge Gladstone region industry celebrates milestone

Tegan Annett
| 24th Aug 2017 4:30 AM
EARLY DAYS: Boyne Smelter Limited in the mid-1980s.
EARLY DAYS: Boyne Smelter Limited in the mid-1980s. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MARCH 19, 2017 will forever be remembered as a 20-year career lowlight for the man at the helm of Australia's second largest aluminium smelter.

Gathering hundreds of Boyne Smelter Limited workers together, general manager Joe Rea delivered the news he spent months dreading: jobs would be lost.

Mr Rea has shared insights into his 20-year BSL career, including five years as the general manager, ahead of the site's 35th birthday this month. Amid rising electricity costs and falling aluminium prices, Mr Rea said this year has been the toughest yet personally and for the 900-strong workforce.

MORE |

Union, council battle brews over $10p/hr labour hire pay cut

'GUT FEELING': GCCI doubts retail trading hours reform

The smelter, one of the nation's largest electricity users, cut production by 14% and lost about 100 workers in March after the Rio Tinto-owned site failed to secure a power price deal for 15% of its power.

Looking forward to better years ahead, Mr Rea said the site's 35th birthday was a testament to its safety and production achievements to date.

"After last year achieving our highest ever production tonnes, best ever productivity and metal purity, and another year of world-class safety, the lowlight for me was having to curtail production this year because of the cost of power," Mr Rea said.

"This year has been a particularly tough one because of the curtailment that we have endured and the fact that we had to release many good people."

The proud general manager who describes BSL as a "great Australian story" said this month gave workers and their families a reason to celebrate.

But the 35th birthday won't top Mr Rea's proudest moment as the site's general manager when they set a new safety record in 2014 of more than two million hours injury free.

"That sort of result is seldom seen in a heavy industrial environment," Mr Rea said.

The respected general manager sang the praises of the site's performance and work ethic, which he said was among the best of the best. During a challenging manufacturing era for the nation, the experienced smelter worker said this Sunday's birthday was one to be proud of.

"For a smelter to be operational for 35 years is a significant achievement anywhere in the world," Mr Rea said.

"Sadly, there used to be six aluminium smelters in Australia five years ago and today there are only four.

"We are proud to be able to bring $1.4 billion of gross domestic product to Australia each year, (half of that comes here to Gladstone), so it would be great to see it still going in another 35 years."

Delivering the site's workplace motto "Proudly Australian beyond 2029", Mr Rea said the local workforce would continue to battle through their main challenges of maintaining their safety performance and securing a "competitive" power price.

"Boyne Smelters is a great Australian story, we use all Australian bauxite, all Australian alumina and all Australian coal," he said.

"Everyone who works at BSL, including our contracting partners, has every right to feel proud that they are adding value to our own natural resources at a time when so much of Australian manufacturing is going overseas."

Mr Rea started his career as the ingot and metal delivery superintendent.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  anniversary bsl gladstone region

Union, council battle brews over $10p/hr labour hire pay cut

Union, council battle brews over $10p/hr labour hire pay cut...

A UNION is demanding the Gladstone Regional Council revert a recent decision it says slashed some council worker's pay by $10 per hour.

One more month for firearms amnesty

SURRENDERED: Constables Kate Lingard and Dean Keevers with some firearms that have been handed in.

You have until September 30 to surrender unregistered firearms.

Activists take legal action to remove drum lines

YES OR NO?: Should north Queensland beaches continue to set drumlines to keep sharks away from popular beaches? Have your say.

Civic leaders, lifesavers slam legal challenge for permit renewal.

This opera is all about entertainment

THEATRE MAGIC: Audiences can expect a musical evening to remember

Your opportunity to meet the stars

Local Partners

Local short story writer humbled by award

Outback Trophy winner Cris Oliver elated at publication of his story.

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

QAL partners up with GCLA to cater 50th anniversary

INCLUSIVE COMMUNITY: Gladstone Community Linking Agency's newest innovation, Incredible Edibles catering services.

For its 50th anniversary QAL partnered with GCLA to cater the day.

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

REVEALED: Liam Gallagher is coming to Falls Festival

English musician, singer, and songwriter, former lead singer of the rock band Oasis, Liam Gallagher performs during his concert at National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, China, 10 August 2017.

He revealed the news ahead of the official line up announcement

Massive talent from little folk on show in Little Big Shots

Shane Jacobson has as much fun as his guests as wunderkinds show off their skills in Seven's new talent show.

‘I’m pissed off’: Bachelorette finally loses it

Matty is made take Elise on a date by her dad.

UNREST is brewing in the Bachelor mansion.

What's on the big screen this week

Domhnall Gleeson and Tom Cruise in a scene from American Made.

TOM Cruise is flying high in Doug Liman's drug drama American Made.

Will she or won't she? Hayley up for an award

SELF MANAGEMENT: "my policy is if I feel like I can do something really creative today, I'll do the business stuff another time.”

Hayley Marsten to head to Mildura for awards.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy a slick, impressive effort

The return of a favourite

Bride and Prejudice's Chris reveals more family heartache

Grant and Chris feature on the TV series Bride & Prejudice. Supplied by Channel 7.

His dad’s health has dealt a massive blow to their happy life

Nicole's ready to bust out of Doctor Doctor's love triangle

Nicole da Silva stars in season two of Doctor Doctor.

New season gets a fresh injection of relationship dilemmas.

EXCELLENT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND SHOPS

22 Garden Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $168,000

This three bedroom chamferboard home is situated at 22 Garden Street, West Gladstone. This great first home is walking distance to Gladstone State High School...

WHETHER YOU&#39;RE A FIRST TIME BUYER OR INVESTOR.THIS IS NOT ONE TO BE MISSED!

24 Bell Street, Barney Point 4680

House 3 2 1 $145,000

A great opportunity to secure this family home which features a spacious open plan kitchen and dining room, a separate lounge, three bedrooms, and a bathroom.

Calling all first home buyers!!

102 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

House 3 1 1 $165,000

This much loved; easy care home is situated on a 630m2 block with established gardens, side access, spacious outdoor entertaining area and garden shed. Inside...

BUILD YOUR FUTURE HERE

10 Hope Phillips Crescent, O'Connell 4680

Residential Land Set in the convenient location of Stockwood Estate, this 781m2* allotment is ... $95,000

Set in the convenient location of Stockwood Estate, this 781m2* allotment is the ideal spot for your new home (STCA). Retained and level, the block is easy to...

BUILD YOUR FUTURE HERE

6 Hope Phillips Crescent, O'Connell 4680

Residential Land Build your new home on this remarkable 878m2* allotment in Stockwood Estate ... $95,000

Build your new home on this remarkable 878m2* allotment in Stockwood Estate (STCA). Larger than average, the block allows for easy access to Glenlyon and Kirkwood...

Spacious, Top Quality Family Home!

5 Ningana Court, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $510,000

This property is ideally located only minutes from Calliope. This top quality home situated at 5 Ningana Court, Calliope has all the hard work completed and ready...

GREAT LOCATION IN LEAFY SUBURB!

36 Boyne Crescent, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 1 1 $169,000

This four bedroom home is situated in a quiet leafy area of West Gladstone that is very handy to schools, shopping and transport. There are child care facilities...

Pool... Shed... Location - This is the Dream Package!

42 Walters Avenue, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 4 $239,000

Have you been looking for a home that is a little different from the rest? Do you need a property that caters for entertaining, allowing different groups space...

Looking For A Beach-side Getaway..!

5/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $79,000

We are delighted to introduce Apartment 5 located at "Beach Breeze Apartments" to the current property market. The apartment is conveniently positioned near...

LIVE THE COASTAL DREAM!

11/47-53 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

Apartment 2 2 1 $135,000

Located only 100m from the beautiful Barney Point Beach and park, this apartment is outstanding value for money! This fully furnished apartment is located on the...

Strangers restore home after it was trashed by drug-addicts

Strangers restore home.

A Towoomba man was facing the prospect of never renting again

South Gladstone house sells for puny $80K

274 Auckland St South Gladstone

Is this the cheapest house in Gladstone?

REVEALED: New shops for Coast centre's $12million revamp

Coast retail centre expands as part of $12million refurbishment

Residents fear sand mine sell out by State Minister

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers.Cou

Further testing undertaken on site, despite claims of significance