Huge Gladstone region industry celebrates milestone

MARCH 19, 2017 will forever be remembered as a 20-year career lowlight for the man at the helm of Australia's second largest aluminium smelter.

Gathering hundreds of Boyne Smelter Limited workers together, general manager Joe Rea delivered the news he spent months dreading: jobs would be lost.

Mr Rea has shared insights into his 20-year BSL career, including five years as the general manager, ahead of the site's 35th birthday this month. Amid rising electricity costs and falling aluminium prices, Mr Rea said this year has been the toughest yet personally and for the 900-strong workforce.

The smelter, one of the nation's largest electricity users, cut production by 14% and lost about 100 workers in March after the Rio Tinto-owned site failed to secure a power price deal for 15% of its power.

Looking forward to better years ahead, Mr Rea said the site's 35th birthday was a testament to its safety and production achievements to date.

"After last year achieving our highest ever production tonnes, best ever productivity and metal purity, and another year of world-class safety, the lowlight for me was having to curtail production this year because of the cost of power," Mr Rea said.

"This year has been a particularly tough one because of the curtailment that we have endured and the fact that we had to release many good people."

The proud general manager who describes BSL as a "great Australian story" said this month gave workers and their families a reason to celebrate.

But the 35th birthday won't top Mr Rea's proudest moment as the site's general manager when they set a new safety record in 2014 of more than two million hours injury free.

"That sort of result is seldom seen in a heavy industrial environment," Mr Rea said.

The respected general manager sang the praises of the site's performance and work ethic, which he said was among the best of the best. During a challenging manufacturing era for the nation, the experienced smelter worker said this Sunday's birthday was one to be proud of.

"For a smelter to be operational for 35 years is a significant achievement anywhere in the world," Mr Rea said.

"Sadly, there used to be six aluminium smelters in Australia five years ago and today there are only four.

"We are proud to be able to bring $1.4 billion of gross domestic product to Australia each year, (half of that comes here to Gladstone), so it would be great to see it still going in another 35 years."

Delivering the site's workplace motto "Proudly Australian beyond 2029", Mr Rea said the local workforce would continue to battle through their main challenges of maintaining their safety performance and securing a "competitive" power price.

"Boyne Smelters is a great Australian story, we use all Australian bauxite, all Australian alumina and all Australian coal," he said.

"Everyone who works at BSL, including our contracting partners, has every right to feel proud that they are adding value to our own natural resources at a time when so much of Australian manufacturing is going overseas."

Mr Rea started his career as the ingot and metal delivery superintendent.