Harley Moore, 12 and Tye Moore, 15 with their parrot fish at the afternoon weigh-in on day two of the 2019 Boyne Tannum HookUp, at Boyne Island's Bray Park.

Harley Moore, 12 and Tye Moore, 15 with their parrot fish at the afternoon weigh-in on day two of the 2019 Boyne Tannum HookUp, at Boyne Island's Bray Park. Matt Taylor GLA040519BTHU

AS THE Boyne Tannum HookUp enters it's third and final day, there's already been heaps of great catches and prizes given away.

Anglers from around the nation converged on Bray Park for Friday and Saturday's festivities, creating hub of activity surrounding Boyne Tannum HookUp.

There's been plenty of live entertainment, free demonstrations, activities for the kids and of course the all important fish weigh-ins.