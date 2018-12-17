Huge funds boost for kindergarten will help on rainy days

ISSUES with drainage and a leaking patio will soon be in the past for Calliope Kindergarten and Preschool.

On Friday the kindergarten staff were delighted to receive a cheque for $90,000 from Calliope and District Community Bank Branch of Bendigo Bank.

The branch's board of directors chair Jo Hill said the money was much needed by the not-for-profit.

"The problem is the drainage they have ... it is very, very bad and it has been for a number of years,” she said.

"Two or three times in the last 10 years they've had to clean everything out because they've been flooded.”

Calliope Kindergarten and Preschool co-director Samantha Taylor said no time would be wasted using the money, with works on a new patio starting this week and expected to be complete by mid-January.

"The current one leaks terribly and is in dire need of repair,” Mrs Taylor said.

"That's one of our play spaces that the children use (and) parents when they first arrive come onto the patio and engage in activities.”

Fixing drainage was another priority, with the slope of the land resulting in the flooding after heavy rains.

"We have to sandbag every time we get lots of rain so we're getting drainage put in to change the channel of the water,” Mrs Taylor said.

She said working with the branch and its shareholders was "really, really good”.

"It's amazing, the Bendigo Bank are so community minded,” Mrs Taylor said.