Huge floods force Gladstone Valley store to rebuild

The Gladstone Square Shopping Centre Valley Flight Centre store has been closed since the March flooding.

THEY may look like they're packing up shop, but they plan to be here for the long run.

Gladstone Square Valley Shopping Centre Flight Centre store was forced to close their doors after the floods in March caused by Ex-tropical Cyclone Debbie.

A Flight Centre spokesman told The Observer the store at The Valley was currently being rebuilt.

"I'm told it was our worst affected shop in Queensland,” he said.

The Flight Centre spokesman said The Valley store's team had to move out to make way for the future renovations where they were relocated to the Stockland Shopping Centre Flight Centre store.

"In a situation like this, our people will normally work from other local stores while the work is being carried out,” the spokesman said.

The extensive damage to the store means there is no foreseeable completion date to when the renovations will cease and the store will reopen.

The March floods also affected the functioning of other stores at The Valley including Telstra, Crossroads and Optus.

Crossroads had to move stores while alterations are made on their original flood damaged store.

Telstra has been contacted for comment.