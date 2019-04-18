Huge fire destroys at least eight businesses

A number of shops have been destroyed by fire at Coorparoo, in Brisbane’s inner-east.

A number of shops have been destroyed by fire at Coorparoo, in Brisbane’s inner-east.

AT least eight businesses have been destroyed following a huge fire in Brisbane's inner-south this morning.

The blaze is believed to have started in one shop on Old Cleveland Rd, at Coorparoo, just after 2am.

Fire services have said a number of businesses were alight when they arrived, with six crews attending to the blaze.

Outbound lanes of Old Cleveland Rd are closed this morning, with emergency services still on the scene.

No injuries were reported.