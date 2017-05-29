'Huge effort': Global safety award lifts spirits after job losses

WINNING a globally recognised safety award is an achievement Joe Rea will one day boast to his grandchildren about.

The Boyne Smelter Limited general manager was proud to tell a crowd of about 50 of his employees that the company was Rio Tinto's global leader in safety after they won the 2016 chief executive safety award.

Mr Rea was presented the trophy yesterday by Rio Tinto group executive health safety and environment and managing director Joanne Farrell.

"I'd like to put it right at the front gate so it's the first thing you see at BSL,” Mr Rea said.

Mr Rea and Ms Farrell also highlighted the undeniable struggles the smelter, its employees and the Boyne Tannum community have faced this year.

In March more than 100 people lost their jobs after the site cut production by 15%, citing high electricity prices as the main reason.

"Having to curtail is never a good thing and it has the potential to distract you from the main game,” he said.

"It's taken a huge effort to work together to get through it all.”

Mr Rea said the award was a testament to the work of his employees and contractors. Ms Farrell, who travelled from Perth for the presentation, said BSL faced off against 60 other Rio Tinto businesses from around the world for the award.

Four finalists were chosen, and independent assessors visited every site before awarding BSL as the winner.

Ms Farrell credited the leadership at BSL, and the commitments workers have to safety.

"And BSL have done all of this while being faced with heavy head winds,” she said.

"Boyne has faced economic challenges and shown they can maintain and improve its safety.”

"We believe it's in their DNA.”

Mr Rea says the proudest moment in his 40-year career with Rio Tinto was leading the site to reach their best safety result in the smelter's 32-year history in 2014. That year the company achieved 364 days of recordable injury free.

"In terms of awards they don't come any more special than this,” Mr Rea said. "It's something everyone at Boyne Smelter Limited can be really proud of.”

The annual, global chief executive safety awards program recognises Rio Tinto sites and teams that sustained excellent safety performance, leadership, engagement and that manage critical risks and effectively.