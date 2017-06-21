'Huge difference': Aidan finds his fitness calling

NOT interested in team sports and identified as needing an outlet to burn off excess energy, young Aidan Breslin found his calling with CrossFit.

The 12-year-old Asperger's sufferer is just like any other grade-six student, full of life with a spring in his step and a twinkle in his eye.

However, that wasn't the case earlier in the year before Aidan's teacher at Star of the Sea Catholic School, David Capill took him under his wing.

"Aidan is one of my students and he struggles at times with playing at school, so through my coaching at CrossFit Gladstone I thought it would be a good idea to get him down here doing some fitness outside of school,” Mr Capill said.

"It gives him a chance to unwind after a big day and takes a bit of pressure off his parents when he gets home.”

Mr Capill is a former gymnastics coach and has worked with Aidan since the start of the school year, doing two sessions each week.

"Aidan is on the autism spectrum, meaning he struggles with high stimulus and big crowds,” he said.

"He'd rather be doing a sport with a more quiet environment or in his own space.

"CrossFit is perfect for that because he can push himself however hard he feels and we can find a spot in the gym to do our own thing.”

Aidan's new exercise regime has done wonders for his personal development according to his mother, Julie Cook.

"There's a huge difference in his confidence and commitment, he really wants to come to CrossFit,” Ms Cook said.

"He's fitter and his coordination seems improved as well, which is a big thing.

"(Coaches) Tia-Clair (Toomey) and Dave have hearts of gold, they are amazing people.”

Aidan says he thoroughly enjoys doing CrossFit and hopes one day that can lead to him becoming an Olympic weightlifter.

"I enjoy pushing myself to the limit and meeting lots of friendly people,” Aidan said.