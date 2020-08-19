Huge demand for parenting help in Gladstone

Federal Queensland Senator Amanda Stoker and GAPDL chief executive Gus Stedman with members of the GADPL and Communities for Children at a fundraising lunch. Picture Rodney Stevens

UNPRECEDENTED demand for parenting help has led to the GADPL Communities for Children reaching out to the Gladstone community to continue helping locals.

GADPL chief executive Gus Stedman said at the start of 2020 there were 38 families on the waiting list for Circle of Security parenting workshops in the region.

The program, which came under Strong Communities funding, Mr Stedman said, was assisting families from all walks of life to provide local children with the tools to succeed in life.

To reach out to the community, a Sponsor a Spot fundraising lunch was held at Yaralla Sports Club, Mr Stedman said, to raise money to continue helping Gladstone families.

“Circle of Security parenting programs are an eight week relationship based program to help parents and carers connect with their children to build a stronger attachment with their children,” he said.

“To deliver the program face-to-face, or online, costs about $820 per person, for two hours a week for eight weeks.

“So we have asked the community to sponsor a single spot, as opposed to sponsoring a whole $9000 program.

“If we as a community want our community to be better, we have to invest in our community.”

The GADPL hosted a fundraising luncheon at Yaralla Sports Club for Communities for Children where Federal Senator for Queensland Amanda Stoker was guest of honour. Picture Rodney Stevens

So far in 2020, Mr Stedman said Circle of Security parenting programs had attracted a diverse range of participants from all backgrounds.

“Because of the changing demographics of the population of Gladstone, we are seeing people from all walks of life, not just underprivileged or at risk families,” he said.

“If you have got a program that only has clients that are already connected with child safety, or intensive family support, the experiences they bring to the group aren’t very diverse, so you have to have a group based on different experiences, so the conversation crosses over.

“It gives our families that are doing it tough the opportunity to see that the families they perceive aren’t doing it so tough, have the same questions...that having a car, or having a house, or living in a certain suburb doesn’t mean they aren’t facing the same problems.”

Federal Queensland Senator Amanda Stoker, Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd, GADPL chief executive Gus Stedman, LNP candidate for Gladstone Ron Harding, Sarah Harding and Communities for Children Executive Officer Wendy Morris at a GADPL fundraising lunch for Communities for Children at Yaralla Sports Club. Picture Rodney Stevens

Guest of honour at yesterday’s fundraising lunch, Senator Amanda Stoker said she was passionate about ensuring the future of Gladstone and the nation, children, were equipped for life’s challenges.

“It’s really important to me that we give families in Gladstone all the tools they need to reach their potential,” she said.

“Communities for Children and the GAPDL’s work with safer communities is helping to make sure that every person, no matter what walk of life they come from, is able to reach their potential.

“The Circle of Security Program and the other programs that run through Safer Communities are giving parents the tools they need to be great parents, to give their kids what they need and that helps to prevent a whole host of social problems down the track.”

Sen Stoker said the world was a different place today, than when the parents of Gladstone’s children grew up.

“Everything from substance abuse through to violence can be prevented if we give the kids the tools, they need to be able to manage the difficulties of life,” she said.

“This is all about giving them a boat to help them weather the storms of life and the tools they need to be able to be resilient.

“Anything I can do to support a cause with that much longevity in its effect is something I want to be behind.”

To support GADPL’S Communities for Children parenting workshops by Sponsoring a Spot email projectsc4c@gapdl.com.au or contact Wendy Morris on 07 4972 8203.

