'HUGE COUP': The French superstar set to wow Gladstone

IN WHAT'S been described as a "huge coup" for Gladstone, six-time Guinness world record holder and world-renowned pool trick shot artist Florian "Venom" Kohler will perform in early February.

Hosted by Gladstone Eight Ball Association, the club will have to move its regular tables from its hall to make way for the Frenchman's specially made surface.

With the Queensland tour touted as Australia's last opportunity to see Kohler live, club secretary Sandie Wright was encouraging everyone to get involved.

"It's very rare that you get someone with that kind of talent, and someone so well known amongst the sport to come to Central Queensland," Ms Wright said.

"The dedication this man has is astounding; sometimes when you see him with his practice and look at his fingers he literally bleeds with the amount of practice he does.

"It surprises me what he does with just a ball and a cue and you just think, 'wow, how did he do it?'."

A viral sensation on YouTube with over one billion views, the Frenchman has also found success with numerous world championship trick shot teams.

The event on February 2 marks his second appearance in Gladstone.

Ms Wright described the opportunity as a chance for the club to widen its audience.

"Not only does he perform, he asks people if they'd like a game with him, and he encourages people from the crowd to come up and be included in some of his trick shots," she said.

"We also really encourage the juniors to come along because it's very, very good to meet someone of that calibre and have a talk to him about his career, where he's gone and how he's moving forward.

"It gives them an opportunity to talk to someone whose travelled the world... and gives them an idea of how far you can go if you are dedicated to what you want to do."

To buy tickets, visit the clubhouse or phone Sandie Wright on 0418196496.