HUGE CAREER: Hairdresser calls time after 50 years

LONG CAREER: Now at retirement, Claudia McDonald was an apprentice hairdresser just like Kiara Hooper.

LONG CAREER: Now at retirement, Claudia McDonald was an apprentice hairdresser just like Kiara Hooper.

IF YOU'VE ever had your hair cut in Biloela, chances are it has been cut by Claudia McDonald.

Now at 65 years of age, she is hanging up the clippers and trimmers for a well-earned retirement with her last day of work coming on December 20.

Mrs McDonald took over ownership of the now Karol Lea Hair Salon about 30 years ago and she's loved every minute of it.

"Not a lot people even realised we'd bought the place for a while because I'd been working here already for quite some time," Mrs McDonald said.

Mrs McDonald started her hairdressing apprenticeship in Brisbane back in 1969 and moved to Biloela in 1982 where she worked at a few salons in town before settling at the Karol Lea Hair Salon in 1988.

"We get quite a bit of business so I may have just about cut the hair of everybody in town, " Mrs McDonald said.

"You hear all the gossip but you don't repeat it."

Always interested in entering the hairdressing industry, Mrs McDonald has loved her time in Biloela, being able to have a close relationship with her clients along the way.

"It's more of a friendship than a clientele base because you live in a small town and I see them socially outside of work," Mrs McDonald said.

"That's what I'm going to miss, the friendship."

OLD SCHOOL: Mrs MacDonald said that computers and social media have made booking haircuts much easier.

Under her ownership, Mrs McDonald said the salon had gone under about three refurbishments and 'revamps' as she's also had to adjust the introduction of computers and social media affecting how she runs her business.

"You'd use to have to write down all the appointments in a huge notebook and you'd book the appointments by telephone," Mrs McDonald said.

"It's so much easier now that you can just send a message online for a booking or for anything else."

Cutting hair through the wild styles of the 1980s, Mrs McDonald said that the art of hairdressing hasn't really changed to much but the styling has taken big leaps.

"Colouring has changed a lot as well and perming was in thing back in the da, it went away and now it's starting to make a comeback," Mrs McDonald said.

"We've gone from a more structured style to a more softer and natural styling now that people can manage themselves at home

"Years ago clients use to come every week to the hairdresser to have their hair styled and done."

Mrs McDonald would like to thank all the supportive staff she's had over the years.

The Karol Lea Hair Salon will continue to operate as normal.